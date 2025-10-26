Trump Hits Canada With 10% Tariff Over Reagan Ad Dispute

President Donald Trump imposed an additional 10% tariff on Canadian imports, raising the baseline 35% rate, in response to an Ontario ad campaign that he claimed misrepresented Ronald Reagan’s views on tariffs.

The $75 million ad, featuring edited clips from Reagan’s 1987 speech warning against protectionism, aired during the World Series, where Toronto’s Blue Jays won 11-4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, prompting Trump’s halt of trade talks.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford paused the campaign effective Monday after consulting Prime Minister Mark Carney, aiming to resume negotiations amid U.S. Supreme Court arguments on Trump’s tariff authority set for early November.

President Donald Trump has escalated trade tensions with Canada by imposing an additional 10% tariff on its imports to the United States, citing a provincial advertising campaign that he described as a fraudulent misrepresentation of former President Ronald Reagan’s views on tariffs. This move comes amid ongoing disputes over cross-border commerce, where Canada currently faces a baseline 35% tariff on most goods entering the U.S. market, alongside 50% duties on specific items like steel and aluminum – exemptions under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement notwithstanding.

At the heart of the conflict is a $75 million advertising initiative launched by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, a self-proclaimed admirer of Reagan, which aired clips from the former president’s April 25, 1987, radio address during high-profile U.S. broadcasts, including the first game of the World Series. In that matchup, Ontario’s Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4, amplifying the ad’s reach to millions of American viewers. The commercial highlighted Reagan’s warnings against protectionism, quoting him directly: “Over the long run, such trade barriers hurt every American worker and consumer,” and emphasizing how “high tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars.” Ford defended the effort as an effort to spark dialogue on the economic consequences of tariffs for workers and businesses, insisting it had successfully engaged U.S. audiences “at the highest levels.”

Trump, however, condemned the ad as a deliberate distortion, pointing to omitted context from Reagan’s speech where the president justified targeted tariffs on Japanese semiconductors to counter non-compliance with trade agreements. In a series of Truth Social posts, Trump accused Canada of cheating on tariffs – claiming Canadian duties on U.S. farmers reached as high as 400% – and attempting to sway the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of its early November oral arguments on his authority to enact broad tariffs without congressional approval. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute echoed this criticism, releasing the full speech on YouTube and decrying the selective editing as unauthorized.

Ford’s response balanced concession with persistence: after consulting with Prime Minister Mark Carney, he announced a pause in the campaign effective Monday to allow trade negotiations to resume, but directed his team to maintain visibility over the weekend, capitalizing on the World Series audience. Earlier, Ford had shared the foundation’s video on X, acknowledging the full remarks while standing by the ad’s core message. This tactical pause followed Trump’s abrupt halt of talks on Thursday, triggered by the foundation’s complaint, and his Friday evening remarks to reporters at the White House, where he labeled Ontario’s timing – delaying the pullback until after the series opener – “dirty play.”

The broader implications ripple through U.S.-Canada relations, strained by historical frictions over resource exports, agricultural protections, and manufacturing flows. Reagan’s 1987 address itself navigated these waters, balancing free-market ideals with pragmatic enforcement against unfair practices, a duality that underscores the irony of its repurposing here. Trump’s tariff hikes, layered atop existing rates, risk amplifying retaliatory measures and disrupting supply chains integrated under the USMCA framework, which has facilitated over $1 trillion in annual bilateral trade. As the Supreme Court case looms, it could redefine executive powers in trade policy, potentially validating or curbing unilateral actions that echo the very barriers Reagan once cautioned against in the long term.

Ford’s gambit, while provocative, aligns with Canada’s longstanding advocacy for multilateralism in North American commerce, where provincial leaders like him often champion export-dependent industries against federal-level brinkmanship. Trump’s retort, framed as a defense of national security and fair play, reinforces his administration’s aggressive stance on trade imbalances, even as it invites scrutiny over the ad’s factual fidelity. With negotiations tentatively back on track post-pause, the episode serves as a stark reminder of how cultural touchstones – like a 38-year-old presidential speech – can ignite economic flashpoints in an era of heightened protectionism.

