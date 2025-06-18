Oppenheimer Bullish on Roblox as Stock Eyes Multiyear Highs

Oppenheimer raised its price target for Roblox (RBLX) from $80 to $125, citing the platform’s superior user growth and retention, powered by its recommendation algorithm in the trend-driven gaming landscape.

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) shares, closing Wednesday’s regular session up 1.52% at $102.66, reflect sustained investor confidence in the online gaming platform’s ability to capitalize on evolving gaming trends, bolstered by Oppenheimer’s bullish outlook. The Wall Street firm raised its price target for Roblox from $80 to $125, a level unseen since late 2021, citing the company’s superior approach to user growth and retention compared to most game publishers. With a market cap of $68.6 billion, Roblox has delivered impressive gains, surging 77% year-to-date and over 185% year-over-year, underscoring its strong position in the interactive entertainment industry.

Oppenheimer highlighted Roblox’s recommendation algorithm as a key advantage in the fast-paced, TikTok-driven gaming landscape, where trends emerge organically, and traditional studios struggle to keep pace. The platform’s shift toward a publisher model, focusing on scouting and investing in promising creators rather than in-house game development, aligns with this dynamic environment. While Roblox is unlikely to replicate the success of Grow a Garden – a blockbuster agricultural-themed game that once attracted 16.4 million concurrent players, surpassing Fortnite’s peak, according to The New York Times – its strategic investments in viral content and creator-driven ecosystems continue to drive engagement.

Roblox’s platform, which empowers millions of developers to create and monetize user-generated games, benefits from a robust network effect, fostering a vibrant community that fuels its growth. The global gaming market, projected to reach $300 billion by 2027 per industry estimates, increasingly favors platforms like Roblox that leverage algorithmic discovery and creator economies to stay relevant. The company’s ability to adapt to shifting consumer preferences, particularly among younger demographics, positions it to sustain its upward trajectory, as evidenced by Oppenheimer’s confidence in its long-term potential to hit new stock highs.

