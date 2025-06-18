Fed Stays Put, But Cut Plans for 2025 Remain in Play

The Federal Reserve unanimously maintained its benchmark interest rate at 4.25%-4.5% for the fourth consecutive meeting, projecting two rate cuts for 2025, unchanged from its March forecast.

Fed officials revised their outlook, expecting core PCE inflation to rise to 3.1% this year from 2.8%, dropping to 2.4% by 2026, while economic growth is projected to slow to 1.4% from 1.7%, with unemployment increasing to 4.5% from 4.4%.

The Fed noted reduced but still elevated economic uncertainty, driven by potential Trump administration policies on tariffs, immigration, and taxes, removing prior language about heightened inflation and unemployment risks.

The Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 4.25%-4.5% for the fourth consecutive meeting reflects a cautious approach to monetary policy amid evolving economic uncertainties, with officials projecting two rate cuts for 2025, consistent with their March outlook. Despite holding rates steady for six months since the last cut in December, the Fed revised its economic forecasts, anticipating higher inflation and slower growth due to potential impacts from the incoming Trump administration’s policies on tariffs, immigration, and taxes. Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation is now expected to reach 3.1% this year, up from a prior 2.8% estimate, though it is projected to ease to 2.4% by 2026, while economic growth is forecasted to slow to an annualized 1.4% from 1.7%, with unemployment slightly rising to 4.5% from 4.4%.

The Fed’s unanimous vote underscores its focus on balancing inflation control with economic stability, as uncertainties tied to policy shifts create a complex backdrop for decision-making. The central bank’s statement noted a reduction in economic uncertainty but emphasized that it remains elevated, removing prior language about heightened risks of unemployment and inflation. This adjustment signals a more optimistic tone, though the Fed remains vigilant as global trade dynamics and domestic fiscal policies could influence price stability and growth. With the U.S. economy navigating a projected $31 trillion GDP by 2026, according to industry estimates, the Fed’s steady hand on rates and its recalibrated outlook reflect a strategic effort to mitigate risks while fostering sustainable growth in an unpredictable policy environment.

