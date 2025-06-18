Coinbase Surges to the Top of S&P 500 on Stablecoin Bill Boost

Coinbase Global (COIN) , shares surged 14.3% to $290.05, leading S&P 500 (SPX) gainers, and Circle Internet Group (CRCL) jumped 20% to $179.43 after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act, establishing federal stablecoin guidelines.

, shares surged 14.3% to $290.05, leading S&P 500 (SPX) gainers, and Circle Internet Group (CRCL) jumped 20% to $179.43 after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act, establishing federal stablecoin guidelines. The legislation, the first major U.S. congressional move to regulate digital currencies, enables banks, fintechs, and retailers to use stablecoins, with the bill now advancing to the House for reconciliation with the STABLE Act.

Coinbase and Circle, key players in the growing cryptocurrency market, are poised to benefit from increased regulatory clarity, enhancing stablecoin adoption and trading volumes.

The passage of the GENIUS Act by the Senate, establishing federal guidelines for stablecoin usage, has ignited a rally in cryptocurrency-related stocks, with Coinbase Global (COIN) shares surging 14.32% to $290.05, peaking at an intraday high of $293.50 to lead S&P 500 (SPX) gainers on Wednesday afternoon. Similarly, Circle Internet Group (CRCL), the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, saw its shares climb over 20% to $179.43, reflecting strong market optimism about the regulatory clarity the legislation promises. The GENIUS Act paves the way for banks, fintech firms, retailers, and others to integrate stablecoins – cryptocurrencies pegged to assets like the U.S. dollar – into their operations, marking Congress’s first significant step toward regulating the digital currency industry.

This legislative milestone arrives as the cryptocurrency market continues to mature, with stablecoins playing a pivotal role due to their price stability and utility in transactions, decentralized finance, and cross-border payments. Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, benefits directly from increased regulatory certainty, which could drive broader adoption and trading volumes on its platform. With a year-to-date gain of nearly 17% heading into Wednesday’s session, Coinbase is well positioned to benefit from the growing mainstream adoption of digital assets, thanks to its robust infrastructure and diversified revenue streams—including custody and staking services.

Circle, as a key player in the stablecoin ecosystem, stands to gain significantly from the GENIUS Act’s framework, which could enhance trust and expand use cases for stablecoins. The bill’s advancement to the House, where it will be reconciled with the STABLE Act, introduces some uncertainty due to differing provisions, but the overall direction signals a supportive environment for digital currencies. As global cryptocurrency adoption accelerates companies like Coinbase and Circle are well-positioned to drive innovation and capture value in this transformative market, bolstered by clearer regulatory pathways.

