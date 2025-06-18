Futures Flat as Fed Focus Overtakes Middle East Tensions

U.S. stock futures showed mixed performance, with S&P 500 futures up 6 points to 5,990.50 and Nasdaq 100 futures rising 37 points to 21,781.75, while Dow futures remained nearly flat at 42,231.00, amid heightened geopolitical tensions and anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision.

Geopolitical risks intensified as President Trump signaled potential U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict, contributing to market uncertainty, while the Senate’s passage of the GENIUS Act bolstered prospects for stablecoin regulation.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) gained 1.50% to $129.05 in premarket trading following a reported partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) for Xbox chip development, and investors awaited the Fed’s “dot plot” and jobless claims data for economic insights.

Geopolitical tensions and monetary policy uncertainty dominated investor sentiment on Wednesday, as U.S. stock futures struggled for direction amid fears of escalating conflict in the Middle East and anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision. The S&P 500 futures edged up 6 points to 5,990.50, signaling cautious optimism, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 37 points to 21,781.75, reflecting strength in technology stocks. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures remained nearly unchanged, rising just 3 points to 42,231.00, underscoring a lack of clear momentum. The VIX, often referred to as a gauge of market anxiety, eased 0.14 points to 21, suggesting a slight reduction in volatility but still elevated uncertainty.

The specter of U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict loomed large, following President Trump’s statement that “our patience is wearing thin” and his meeting with his national security team on Tuesday’s remarks heightened speculation of potential U.S. action alongside Israel. Iran’s reported preparations, including missile readiness for strikes on U.S. bases, added to the tension, keeping markets on high alert. This geopolitical backdrop followed a lackluster session on Tuesday, as the Middle East conflict continued to unsettle investors, driving swings in equity markets since its escalation last week.

Against this volatile backdrop, the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement, scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, took center stage. Economists widely expect the Fed to maintain current interest rates, but investors are keenly focused on the “dot plot,” which could clarify whether two rate cuts remain feasible in 2025. Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference is expected to provide critical insights into the Fed’s outlook, particularly as inflationary pressures from President Trump’s proposed tariffs and trade policies come into focus. Concurrently, a weekly jobless claims report will offer a snapshot of labor market resilience, a key factor in the Fed’s dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment.

Commodities markets reflected the uneasy mood, with gold slipping $5.60, or 0.16%, to $3,401.30 per ounce, as investors weighed safe-haven demand against a stronger dollar. Crude oil inched up $0.16 to $75 per barrel, supported by concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Middle East but tempered by demand uncertainties.

In corporate news, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) saw its stock climb 1.50% to $129.05 in premarket trading, buoyed by reports of a partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) to develop custom chips for the next generation of Xbox consoles. This collaboration underscores AMD’s growing role in the gaming and AI chip markets, where it competes fiercely with rivals like Nvidia (NVDA). The positive movement in AMD’s stock provided a bright spot in an otherwise cautious market.

On the regulatory front, the Senate’s passage of the GENIUS Act marked a significant step toward establishing a framework for dollar-backed stablecoins, a move hailed as a victory for the cryptocurrency industry. The legislation, which still requires House approval and President Trump’s signature, aims to provide clearer guidelines for digital assets, potentially fostering innovation and investor confidence in the sector. The crypto market, which has faced regulatory ambiguity, could see increased mainstream adoption if the bill becomes law.

As markets navigate these crosscurrents, the interplay of geopolitical risks, monetary policy signals, and sector-specific developments will likely dictate near-term sentiment. Investors remain vigilant, balancing the potential for economic resilience against the uncertainties of global conflict and policy shifts.

