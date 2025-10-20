iPhone 17 Early Sales Up 14% in China and U.S., Research Firm Says

Apple’s iPhone 17 series achieved a 14% sales increase over the iPhone 16 during the first 10 days in China and the United States, highlighting strong initial demand.

The base model iPhone 17 saw sales nearly double in China and rise 31% across both markets, driven by enhancements like a better chip, improved display, higher storage, and upgraded selfie camera at the same price as its predecessor.

This performance reinforces Apple’s strategy of balancing innovation and affordability, positioning the company for sustained growth in premium smartphones amid global competition.

Apple’s (AAPL) latest flagship, the iPhone 17 series, has demonstrated robust initial demand, particularly in China and the United States, underscoring the company’s enduring appeal in premium smartphone segments. According to Counterpoint Research, the series achieved a 14% sales uplift over the iPhone 16 lineup during the first 10 days of availability in these critical markets. This performance signals Apple’s ability to maintain momentum amid intensifying global competition from rivals like Samsung and Huawei, who have ramped up AI-integrated offerings.

A standout driver of this success is the base model iPhone 17, which saw sales nearly double in China relative to its predecessor over the same period. Across both countries, base model sales surged by 31%, reflecting heightened consumer interest in accessible entry points to Apple’s ecosystem. As Mengmeng Zhang, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint, noted, “The base model iPhone 17 is very compelling to consumers, offering great value for money.” She highlighted key enhancements – a superior chip for enhanced processing, an upgraded display for sharper visuals, increased base storage capacity, and an improved selfie camera – all delivered at the identical price point as the prior year’s iPhone 16.

This value proposition aligns with Apple’s strategic pivot toward balancing innovation with affordability, a tactic honed since the iPhone SE resurgence. In China, where local brands dominate budget tiers, the base model’s gains suggest Apple is recapturing share from Huawei’s HarmonyOS ecosystem, bolstered by seamless integration with services like Apple Pay and iCloud. Meanwhile, in the U.S., where iPhone loyalty exceeds 50% among existing users, the upgrades reinforce upgrade cycles, potentially lifting AAPL’s services revenue, which now constitutes over 20% of total income.

The global rollout in September positions Apple to capitalize on holiday seasonality, with analysts projecting sustained double-digit growth in unit shipments. For AAPL investors, these early indicators affirm resilience in a maturing market, where average selling prices hover near $1,000. As supply chain efficiencies improve post-pandemic, the iPhone 17’s trajectory could propel fiscal 2026 earnings toward record highs, solidifying Apple’s trillion-dollar valuation.

