Cathie Wood Snaps Up Nvidia Shares as Stock Nears Peak

Nvidia (NVDA) shares edged up 0.17% to $144.95 in premarket trading Tuesday, building on a 1.92% gain Monday that brought the AI chip leader close to its all-time closing high of $153.15. The stock’s resilience reflects robust demand for Nvidia’s cutting-edge AI chips, which continue to power the infrastructure of hyperscalers and sovereign AI initiatives globally. Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment bolstered its position by acquiring 128.2K shares, signaling strong confidence in Nvidia’s growth trajectory despite its lofty valuation. With shares just 5.5% shy of their record high of $149.15, Nvidia remains a focal point for investors navigating the AI-driven tech boom.

The company’s 25% rise over the past three months underscores its dominance in the AI semiconductor market, where its chips are integral to data centers and advanced computing applications. This demand has propelled Nvidia’s $3.53T market capitalization to among the highest globally, cementing its role as a bellwether for AI-related investments. However, the stock’s proximity to its peak raises questions about sustainability, as investors weigh potential risks from market saturation or shifts in global tech spending.

Despite these concerns, Nvidia’s technological edge and strategic partnerships with major cloud providers and governments continue to drive optimism. Wall Street remains focused on Nvidia’s ability to maintain its lead in AI innovation, with its stock performance serving as a barometer for broader tech sector sentiment. For now, Nvidia’s upward momentum shows no signs of slowing, supported by strong institutional backing and unrelenting global demand.

