Trump Exits G7 Early Amid Israel-Iran Tensions – Futures Slip

U.S. stock futures declined, with Dow Jones futures down 0.48% to 42,334.00, S&P 500 futures off 0.44% to 6,009.00, and Nasdaq 100 futures falling 0.50% to 21,831.50, driven by escalating Israel-Iran tensions and President-elect Trump’s rejection of a ceasefire.

Rising geopolitical risks, uncertainty over Trump’s tariff policies, and the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate decision meeting starting Tuesday contributed to market volatility, with the VIX up 6.23% to 20.30 and crude oil rising 2.16% to $73.32 per barrel.

Investors await May retail sales data at 8:30 a.m. ET and the Fed’s Wednesday decision for clues on 2025 rate cuts, while a U.S.-UK trade pact was finalized amid ongoing trade policy concerns.

Escalating geopolitical tensions and uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade and monetary policy weighed heavily on U.S. stock futures Tuesday, as investors navigated a complex landscape of risks. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 203 points, or 0.48%, to 42,334.00, while S&P 500 futures slipped 27 points, or 0.44%, to 6,009.00. Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 110 points, or 0.50%, to 21,831.50, reflecting broader market unease. The VIX, often referred to as Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose 1.19, or 6.23%, to 20.30, signaling heightened investor anxiety.

The primary driver of market sentiment was the intensifying Israel-Iran conflict, which dimmed hopes for a swift de-escalation. President Trump’s overnight remarks, including a call for the evacuation of Iran’s capital and his rejection of a potential ceasefire, rattled global markets. Speaking on Air Force One, Trump emphasized a desire for “an end” rather than a temporary pause, though he offered no specifics on how this would be achieved. His dismissal of French President Macron’s suggestion of a Middle East truce, combined with his early departure from the G7 summit, fueled fears of a broader regional conflict. Despite Monday’s report of Iran seeking a ceasefire and renewed nuclear talks, which had briefly lifted U.S. stocks, the major indices now face renewed pressure as the prospect of a full-scale war looms.

Compounding these concerns are domestic policy uncertainties. Trump’s trade agenda, particularly the looming reactivation of sweeping tariffs, has kept investors on edge. While a U.S.-UK trade pact was finalized Monday between Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, broader trade tensions persist as the deadline to lift the tariff pause nears. The Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting, beginning Tuesday, adds another layer of complexity. With inflation showing signs of cooling, markets are keenly awaiting signals on whether the Fed will stick to its projected two rate cuts in 2025. A decision to hold rates steady is widely anticipated Wednesday, but any deviation from expected guidance could further unsettle investors. The 10-year Treasury yield dipped 0.033, or 0.741%, to 4.4190, while the 30-year yield rose 0.039, or 0.793%, to 4.9540, reflecting mixed expectations about future rate movements.

Commodity markets also reacted to the shifting dynamics. Crude oil prices climbed $1.55, or 2.16%, to $73.32 per barrel, driven by fears of potential supply disruptions in the Middle East. Gold, typically a safe-haven asset, unexpectedly fell $4.70, or 0.14%, to $3,412.60, possibly due to profit-taking after recent gains. Investors are also bracing for fresh economic data, with May retail sales figures set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. These numbers will provide critical insight into consumer spending resilience amid tariff uncertainty and rising geopolitical risks.

Despite these headwinds, U.S. stocks have demonstrated notable resilience throughout the conflict, with major indices closing higher on Monday. However, the combination of Trump’s hawkish rhetoric, trade policy ambiguity, and the Fed’s upcoming decision has created a precarious environment for equities. Wall Street’s ability to maintain its upward trajectory will hinge on whether diplomatic efforts can temper Middle East tensions and whether domestic policy signals provide clarity. For now, markets remain on edge, with investors closely monitoring both global developments and U.S. economic indicators for direction.

