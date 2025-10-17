Bitcoin Dips as Safe Haven Bets Shift to Gold After Crypto Washout

Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a sharp decline from its all-time high of $126,198.07 on October 6 to $105,387.40, down over 9% against the dollar, amid U.S.-China tariff threats and $19 billion in crypto derivatives liquidations.

In contrast, gold is surging – currently up $41.60 to $4,346.20, marking a nearly 20% gain over the past month. The rally is attracting capital thanks to gold’s lower volatility and continued support from central banks, although analysts anticipate a potential rotation back into BTC.

Despite short-term pressures from whale short positions netting $192 million, Bitcoin’s historical October strength and bullish forecasts – $165,000 by JPMorgan (JPM) for year-end and $181,000 by Citi in 2026 – signal long-term resilience.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) volatile trajectory through early October underscores the cryptocurrency’s sensitivity to macroeconomic headwinds, even as it maintains a commanding presence in global investment portfolios. Trading at $105,387.40 as of the latest close, BTC has shed over 9% against the dollar in the past week, failing to reclaim its all-time high of $126,198.07 reached on October 6. This pullback contrasts sharply with gold’s steady ascent, which saw the precious metal rise $41.60 to $4,346.20 and surpass $4,300 for a fresh record, marking an 18% gain over the prior month. The divergence highlights a temporary shift in investor preferences toward assets with lower volatility, amplified by structural demand from central banks that bolsters gold’s stability amid trade uncertainties.

Fundstrat’s head of digital asset strategy, Sean Farrell, attributes this capital rotation to gold’s current momentum and its role as a reliable hedge, noting that central bank accumulation acts as a foundational support. Yet, Farrell anticipates a reversal, as gold historically leads crypto rallies before investors pivot to higher-upside opportunities like BTC. This dynamic aligns with broader market patterns where traditional safe havens front-run riskier assets during periods of fiat currency debasement concerns, a theme that propelled both BTC and gold to records last week in what has become known as the debasement trade.

The abrupt decline from $121,000 to $104,000 last Friday stemmed from heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly President Trump’s announcement of potential 100% tariffs on Chinese goods, which triggered risk-off sentiment across asset classes. Wall Street strategist Ed Yardeni pinpointed the crypto derivatives ecosystem as a key amplifier, with liquidity evaporating during the sell-off and resulting in over $19 billion in liquidations across futures and leveraged positions. Automated closures of high-risk trades on exchanges intensified the downward spiral, a mechanism designed to mitigate losses but often exacerbating short-term volatility in decentralized markets.

Adding to the pressure, on-chain data revealed a prominent whale securing $192 million from short positions on BTC just before the crash, a tactic that likely contributed to the cascade of selling. The same entity doubled down with another bearish wager late Sunday, signaling persistent skepticism among large holders. Such moves by sophisticated actors underscore the influence of leveraged speculation in BTC’s price discovery, where a handful of participants can sway sentiment in thin liquidity environments.

Despite these headwinds, BTC’s fundamentals remain resilient, buoyed by its decade-plus track record of seasonal strength. Entering October, analysts at Compass Point Research highlighted that the token has posted gains in 10 of the past 12 years, fostering optimism for a rebound. Institutional forecasts reinforce this view: JPMorgan projects BTC closing the year at $165,000, while Citi (C) anticipates $133,000 by year-end and $181,000 by the close of 2026. These targets reflect growing acceptance of BTC as a portfolio diversifier, particularly as regulatory clarity emerges and adoption accelerates through spot ETFs and corporate treasuries. In an era of persistent inflation and fiscal expansion, BTC’s scarcity – capped at 21 million coins – positions it as a compelling counterweight to eroding purchasing power, even if near-term turbulence tests investor conviction.

