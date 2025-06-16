Deutsche Bank Turns Bullish on Cisco, Hikes Price Target

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) shares rose 2.09% to $65.41 in midday trading after Deutsche Bank (DB) upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold,’ setting a new price target of $73, up from $65.

shares rose 2.09% to $65.41 in midday trading after Deutsche Bank (DB) upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold,’ setting a new price target of $73, up from $65. The upgrade reflects Cisco’s potential for mid-single-digit growth, driven by AI tailwinds, a refreshed Campus portfolio, favorable Networking dynamics, and expanded scale in Security.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) shares climbed 2.09% in midday trading on Monday to $65.41, buoyed by Deutsche Bank’s (DB) upgrade of the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold,’ accompanied by a raised price target of $73, up from $65. The firm’s optimism stems from Cisco’s potential for “durable” mid-single-digit growth in the coming years, driven by several strategic advantages, including tailwinds from artificial intelligence (AI), a refreshed Campus portfolio, favorable competitive dynamics in its core Networking business, and enhanced scale in its Security offerings. Cisco, a global leader in networking and cybersecurity solutions, is well-positioned to capitalize on the accelerating demand for AI-driven infrastructure, as enterprises increasingly rely on robust, secure networks to support AI workloads and cloud-based applications. The Campus portfolio refresh, which includes advanced switching and wireless solutions, strengthens Cisco’s appeal to organizations modernizing their IT environments, while its Security segment benefits from growing cyber threats and the need for integrated, scalable protection.

Deutsche Bank’s upgraded outlook reflects confidence in Cisco’s ability to navigate a competitive landscape, particularly in Networking, where it faces rivals like Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) and Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR), but is gaining an edge through innovation and market positioning. The stock’s positive movement underscores investor enthusiasm for Cisco’s multi-pronged growth strategy, though sustained performance will depend on its execution in capitalizing on AI opportunities and maintaining momentum in its core markets amidst macroeconomic uncertainties.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.