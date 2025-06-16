Saylor Doubles Down: $1.05B Bitcoin Buy Signals Unshaken Conviction

Strategy (MSTR) shares rose 0.40% to $384.36, hitting an intraday high of $388.15, after disclosing a $1.05 billion purchase of 10,100 Bitcoins (BTC) between June 9 and June 15, as reported in an SEC filing.

shares rose 0.40% to $384.36, hitting an intraday high of $388.15, after disclosing a $1.05 billion purchase of 10,100 Bitcoins (BTC) between June 9 and June 15, as reported in an SEC filing. The company, holding over 592,000 Bitcoins acquired for nearly $42 billion since August 10, 2020, has seen its stock soar more than 3,000%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s (SPX) nearly 80% gain.

Chairman Michael Saylor’s strategy to indefinitely hold and promote Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset is inspiring other firms to adopt similar approaches, despite risks tied to cryptocurrency volatility.

Strategy (MSTR) shares edged up 0.40% in early trading on Monday to $384.36, briefly touching an intraday high of $388.15, following a Securities and Exchange Commission filing revealing the company’s latest acquisition of 10,100 Bitcoins (BTC) for $1.05 billion between June 9 and June 15. As the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC), Strategy has now invested nearly $42 billion since August 10, 2020, amassing over 592,000 Bitcoins, a strategy that has propelled its stock price to surge approximately 3,100% since July 1, 2020, far outpacing the S&P 500’s (SPX) 78% gain. Chairman Michael Saylor, speaking during the company’s May 1 earnings call, reaffirmed Strategy’s commitment to indefinitely holding and acquiring Bitcoin, with a mission to “promote global adoption of BTC as a treasury reserve asset.”

Strategy’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation, often financed through debt and equity offerings, has positioned it as a proxy for Bitcoin investment among institutional and retail investors, amplifying its stock’s volatility and appeal in a market increasingly attentive to cryptocurrency adoption. The company’s approach has inspired other firms to allocate Bitcoin to their balance sheets, seeking to emulate Strategy’s remarkable stock performance, though such strategies carry significant risks tied to Bitcoin’s price fluctuations and regulatory uncertainties. The $1.05 billion purchase underscores Strategy’s unwavering bet on Bitcoin’s long-term value as a store of wealth, particularly as macroeconomic factors like inflation concerns and monetary policy shifts drive interest in alternative assets. However, critics argue that Strategy’s heavy reliance on Bitcoin exposes it to substantial downside risk if market sentiment shifts or if regulatory pressures intensify. For now, the market’s modest positive response to the latest filing reflects cautious optimism about Strategy’s strategy, with its stock performance continuing to serve as a barometer for corporate Bitcoin adoption.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.