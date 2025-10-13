D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti and IONQ Jump After JPMorgan’s Investment Push

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) announced a $10 billion investment in critical sectors, including quantum computing under its $1.5 trillion Security and Resiliency Initiative, highlighting U.S. vulnerabilities in supply chains and national security.

Quantum computing stocks surged on Monday, with Rigetti Computing (RGTI) up 25% to $54.91, D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) up 23% to $40.62, and others like Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) and IonQ (IONQ) posting double-digit gains amid monthly rises of up to 185%.

Advancements from Google (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN) in gate-model quantum systems, such as Microsoft’s Majorana 1 chip and Google’s Willow, underscore the sector’s maturation and integration potential through platforms like Amazon Braket.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has ignited fresh momentum in the quantum computing sector with its announcement of a strategic investment framework, underscoring the technology’s pivotal role in bolstering U.S. economic and national security. The bank’s commitment to allocate up to $10 billion across key industries, including quantum computing as part of its “frontier and strategic technologies” category, aligns with a broader $1.5 trillion, decade-long “Security and Resiliency Initiative” aimed at fortifying domestic capabilities in critical areas such as supply chain and advanced manufacturing, defense and aerospace, and energy technology.

This move arrives at a critical juncture for quantum computing, where advancements in gate-model architectures are accelerating the pursuit of computational power capable of tackling intractable problems in optimization, cryptography, and materials science. Major technology firms have deepened their engagement: Google (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN) continue to drive innovation through substantial research and service integrations. For instance, Rigetti Computing (RGTI) and IonQ (IONQ) systems are integrated into Amazon Braket, the cloud-based quantum service from Amazon Web Services, enabling scalable access for developers and enterprises exploring hybrid quantum-classical workflows. Recent hardware milestones further highlight the sector’s maturation. In February, Microsoft introduced its Majorana 1 chip, leveraging topological qubits to enhance error correction and stability in quantum processors. Complementing this, Google’s Willow chip, unveiled late last year, demonstrated improved coherence times and gate fidelities, pushing the boundaries of scalable quantum supremacy demonstrations. These developments not only validate the practical viability of gate-model approaches but also amplify investor confidence in quantum’s transition from experimental to deployable technology.

The market response has been decisive, with quantum-focused public companies registering sharp intraday advances on Monday. Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) shares surged 20% to close at $58.27, reflecting its emphasis on quantum-safe encryption protocols amid rising cybersecurity imperatives. D-Wave Quantum (QBTS), a leader in quantum annealing for optimization tasks, climbed 23% to $40.62, building on its established annealing systems used in logistics and finance applications. Rigetti Computing (RGTI) led the pack with a 25% gain to $54.91, driven by its superconducting qubit platforms and cloud offerings. IonQ (IONQ) advanced 16% to $82.09, buoyed by its trapped-ion technology and partnerships with hyperscalers. Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT), focusing on photonics-based solutions, rose more than 12% to $21.46.

Over the past month, the sector’s enthusiasm has compounded, with Rigetti and D-Wave posting gains of 185% and 121%, respectively, as investors anticipate broader adoption in defense-related simulations and supply chain resilience – precisely the domains targeted by JPMorgan’s initiative. CEO Jamie Dimon emphasized the urgency, stating, “It has become painfully clear that the United States has allowed itself to become too reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals, products and manufacturing – all of which are essential for our national security.”

JPMorgan’s targeted focus on quantum as one of 27 sub-areas signals a maturing investment thesis: beyond hype, quantum computing addresses verifiable strategic gaps in computational sovereignty. With error-corrected systems on the horizon and hybrid integrations proliferating, this infusion of capital could catalyze a phase of accelerated commercialization, positioning the U.S. at the forefront of a technology poised to redefine computational paradigms.

