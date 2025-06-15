Traders Rush to Options Market as Geopolitical Tensions Ignite

Israeli airstrikes on Iran and the subsequent retaliation have driven a 14% surge in Brent and WTI crude futures, with record-high open interest in WTI calendar spread options reflecting intense hedging against potential oil supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

Gold prices, tracked by the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD), are nearing record highs with elevated call skew, signaling a flight to safety, while equity markets, despite a 1%+ S&P 500 (SPX) drop, anticipate fading volatility unless the conflict escalates further.

The US dollar shows signs of stabilizing after hitting a three-year low, with declining implied volatility and less bearish risk reversals, as markets balance Middle East tensions with domestic US policy uncertainties.

The escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, marked by Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets followed by Iran’s retaliation, has sent shockwaves through global financial markets. The heightened geopolitical tensions, centered in a region critical to global energy supplies, have driven significant market movements as traders scramble to reposition for uncertainty. The Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for 20 million barrels of daily oil transit, is now a focal point of concern, as noted by Tamas Varga, an analyst at energy brokerage PVM, who described the situation as a geopolitical tipping point with far-reaching market implications.

Oil markets have been the epicenter of the reaction. Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude futures surged as much as 14% as Israeli strikes commenced during Asian trading hours on Friday, pushing implied volatility to levels not seen since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. According to a Bloomberg report, traders aggressively bought bullish call options, reflecting fears that prices could climb well above $100 a barrel if the conflict disrupts supply chains. Robert Yawger, director of the energy futures division at Mizuho Securities USA, highlighted to the publication the speculative frenzy, noting that traders were snapping up call options at any price, with some hedging short positions. The oil market’s structure has also shifted dramatically, with the forward curve moving from a “hockey-stick” shape – indicative of an anticipated oil glut in 2025 – to a backwardated state, where immediate delivery commands a premium. Open interest in WTI calendar spread options, which bet on price differences between delivery months, hit a record high on Friday, with nearly 38 million barrels of new positions added across various strikes during the week.

Gold, a traditional safe-haven asset, also saw a surge in demand. The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) experienced a rise in one-month call skew to its highest level since April 16, as gold prices approached record highs. Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures, told Bloomberg that geopolitical escalations consistently drive investors toward risk-off assets like gold, with potential spillover interest into silver. This mirrors a smaller-scale rush into gold seen during April’s tariff-related market turmoil, underscoring the metal’s role as a hedge against uncertainty.

Equity markets, meanwhile, faced downward pressure. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) dropped over 1% to 5,976.97 late Friday, accompanied by a spike in the front-month Cboe Volatility Index future, signaling heightened investor anxiety. However, Benn Eifert, managing partner at QVR Advisors, cautioned that geopolitical shocks typically trigger short-lived “knee-jerk” reactions in equity volatility, which tend to fade unless sustained by specific catalysts. Despite the sell-off, the broader contraction in realized volatility – both intraday and at close – suggests markets are somewhat conditioned to absorb such headline risks, provided de-escalation signals emerge.

The U.S. dollar, which hit a three-year low on Thursday ahead of a Federal Reserve rate decision, showed limited reaction to the Middle East developments. One-month implied volatility on the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has been declining since early April, and Friday’s risk reversals were the least bearish since April 9, indicating that the dollar’s downward momentum may be waning. Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at MKS PAMP SA, told Bloomberg that the conflict is diverting attention from domestic issues like immigration protests and trade policy debates, including discussions around the Senate’s OBBBA, adding layers of complexity to market sentiment.

As traders pile into options to hedge against further volatility, the Israel-Iran conflict underscores the fragility of global markets in the face of geopolitical flashpoints. While oil and gold prices reflect immediate fears of supply disruptions and risk aversion, the muted response in equities and the dollar suggests markets are, for now, banking on containment. However, with the Strait of Hormuz under threat and no clear resolution in sight, the potential for further market turbulence remains high.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.