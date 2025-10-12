China Accuses Qualcomm of Failing to Inform Regulator About Autotalks Acquisition

Qualcomm (QCOM) admitted completing its acquisition of Israel’s Autotalks in June 2025 without notifying Chinese authorities, despite SAMR’s March 2024 requirement for regulatory approval.

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation launched an antitrust investigation into the U.S. firm for potentially violating antitrust laws through the undisclosed transaction.

The probe coincides with a more than 5% drop in Qualcomm’s shares on the prior Friday, amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of higher tariffs on China and a canceled summit with President Xi Jinping.

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM), a leading U.S. semiconductor designer, has confirmed that it proceeded with its acquisition of Israel’s Autotalks without notifying Chinese authorities, prompting Beijing’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) to initiate an antitrust investigation. This probe centers on whether the transaction violated China’s antitrust laws due to the omission of required disclosures for the Israeli chip designer’s purchase, completed in June 2025.

The deal involves Autotalks, a specialist in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication technology essential for advanced driver-assistance systems and connected automotive ecosystems. Qualcomm’s interest aligns with its strategic expansion into automotive semiconductors, where it already supplies processors and modems for infotainment and telematics. SAMR had explicitly notified Qualcomm in March 2024 that regulatory approval was mandatory for the acquisition. In response, the company informed the regulator that month of its intent not to pursue further action at that time. Despite this, Qualcomm finalized the transaction without subsequent notification, an admission that SAMR cited as the basis for launching the formal inquiry two days prior to the regulator’s public statement.

This development exacerbates ongoing scrutiny of cross-border tech mergers amid heightened U.S.-China economic frictions. Qualcomm, renowned for its Snapdragon platforms powering smartphones, PCs, and edge AI applications, has long navigated Beijing’s oversight on foreign investments in sensitive sectors like semiconductors. China’s antitrust framework, strengthened since the 2008 Anti-Monopoly Law amendments, increasingly targets unreported deals exceeding certain thresholds – typically those impacting market concentration in strategic industries. The probe could result in fines up to 10% of Qualcomm’s prior-year global revenue or demands to unwind the acquisition, though enforcement has varied in past cases involving U.S. firms.

Compounding the regulatory pressure, Qualcomm’s stock experienced a sharp decline of more than 5% on the preceding Friday, triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of potential tariff escalations on Chinese imports and the cancellation of a scheduled summit with President Xi Jinping. These remarks underscore persistent trade barriers that have reshaped global supply chains since 2018, forcing companies like Qualcomm to diversify manufacturing away from China while contending with retaliatory measures. The firm’s China exposure remains substantial, with a significant portion of its revenue derived from licensing and sales in the region, making it particularly vulnerable to such geopolitical escalations.

As the investigation unfolds, Qualcomm faces the challenge of balancing innovation in high-growth areas like automotive connectivity with compliance in key markets. The outcome may set precedents for future unreported acquisitions in the semiconductor space, where national security and economic sovereignty intersect. Investors will monitor closely for any SAMR directives, given the company’s pivotal role in enabling 5G deployments and emerging technologies worldwide.

