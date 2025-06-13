Dan Niles Warns: A 10%+ Market Drop Is Coming by Year-End

Dan Niles anticipates a market sell-off exceeding 10% by year-end 2025 due to weakened holiday demand following a surge in U.S. imports driven by impending tariffs.

Despite geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices, Niles maintains a cautious outlook, favoring cash in money market funds while selectively investing in resilient tech names.

Dan Niles, founder and portfolio manager at Niles Investment Management, appeared on Fox Business to discuss the market’s trajectory amid geopolitical tensions and trade policies, alongside his outlook on artificial intelligence (AI) investments. Stocks faced downward pressure following an Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, which sparked fears of a broader conflict, though Iran’s retaliation was reportedly weak. Oil prices surged, with Brent crude rising 7.5% to $74.58 and crude oil up over 8% to $73.59, hitting four-month highs. Shipping stocks also climbed 3-5% in premarket trading due to heightened geopolitical risks, route disruptions, and rising insurance costs. Meanwhile, President Trump’s push for unilateral tariffs, including potential increases in auto tariffs to boost domestic manufacturing, and his optimistic stance on a trade deal with China added complexity to the economic landscape.

Niles maintained his market outlook despite the Middle East developments, noting that oil prices in the mid-seventies were not high enough to significantly disrupt global demand. He emphasized that tariffs would likely drive up prices as the holiday season approaches, prompting consumers and businesses to front-load purchases. This behavior was evident in Q1, with U.S. imports surging 41% year-over-year, reflecting the country’s outsized economic influence despite comprising less than 5% of the global population. However, Niles cautioned that this pull-forward effect could lead to weaker demand during the critical holiday period, particularly for retailers in electronics, who generate 30-35% of annual revenue in November and December, with 15% concentrated between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. He anticipates a potential market sell-off of over 10% toward year-end as demand softens.

Reflecting on his strategy, Niles highlighted his earlier decision to hold cash in money market funds yielding over 4%, a position he adopted anticipating a rough start to 2025. While he turned bullish in April when markets appeared oversold, benefiting from strong Q1 results driven by tariff-related buying, he has since reverted to favoring cash as a top pick. In technology, Niles expressed confidence in Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and Cisco (CSCO), citing their resilience amid market fluctuations. He downplayed the significance of defense technology within semiconductors, noting it as a minor segment of the industry.

On AI, Niles pointed to a shift in demand dynamics. Last year, he observed a “digestion phase” as training demand for AI models leveled off, evidenced by revenue declines reported by hyperscalers like Microsoft, Amazon (AMZN), and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) in mid-2024. However, he noted that inference demand – driven by real-time AI applications like Gemini and Grok – is now accelerating, fueling renewed growth. This trend underpins his optimism for Nvidia, which offers high-performance chips, and Microsoft, a key player in AI infrastructure. Addressing concerns about slowing AI-related capital expenditure (CapEx), Niles acknowledged Microsoft’s earlier aggressive spending, which grew nearly 80% last year, outpacing its mid-teens revenue growth. This imbalance contributed to a 49% peak-to-trough decline in Nvidia’s stock during the digestion phase. Now, with CapEx aligning more closely with revenue and inference demand rising, Niles sees a more stable outlook, with NVDA’s mid-thirties price-to-earnings ratio appearing reasonable.

Niles’ perspective blends caution on near-term market risks with selective optimism in technology, particularly AI-driven growth, as he navigates the interplay of tariffs, geopolitical tensions, and evolving industry trends.

