Inside ARK Innovation: The Top Holdings Fueling Cathie Wood’s Vision

Tesla (TSLA) remains the largest holding in ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), growing from $200 million in 2019 to $750 million today, reflecting Cathie Wood’s strong conviction in the company.

ARKK shed 82% of its value by December 2022, leading to the complete exit of major positions like Teladoc Health (TDOC) and Zoom (ZM), while rotating into new themes with additions like Coinbase Global (COIN) and Palantir Technologies (PLTR).

Coinbase and Palantir, added post-IPO, now represent 9% and 5% of the fund, respectively, with Tesla, Coinbase, Roblox (RBLX), Palantir, and Roku (ROKU) comprising nearly a quarter of ARKK’s portfolio.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) has navigated a turbulent journey, with Tesla (TSLA) anchoring its portfolio at $750 million, a significant evolution from its $200 million position in December 2019, as highlighted by YF Markets and Data Editor Jared Blikre. The fund’s bold bets on disruptive innovation fueled a meteoric rise during the pandemic, with its total assets soaring nearly 400% from lows and Tesla’s stake ballooning to $2.4 billion by April 2021, alongside major holdings like Teladoc Health (TDOC) at $1.4 billion, and Zoom (ZM), Zillow (Z), Spotify (SPOT), and Baidu (BIDU), each valued at $700 million. The post-pandemic correction was severe, with ARKK losing 82% of its value by December 2022, prompting a strategic overhaul that saw the fund exit positions like Teladoc and Zoom, the latter dropping from 5% of the portfolio to zero after an 80% stock price collapse.

ARKK’s portfolio, which as noted by Blikre doubled to about 60 holdings at its peak, has since pivoted to emerging sectors, with Coinbase Global (COIN) now commanding 9% of the fund, up 7 percentage points since its post-IPO addition, and Palantir Technologies (PLTR), added five months after its IPO, comprising 5%, up nearly 4 percentage points. Roblox (RBLX) and Roku (ROKU) also feature prominently, with Tesla, Coinbase, Roblox, Palantir, and Roku collectively representing nearly a quarter of the fund’s assets, reflecting Wood’s high-conviction focus on cryptocurrency, gaming, and AI-driven technologies. Blikre also notes that ARKK’s early investments in Coinbase and Palantir, unusual for an institutional investor, underscore its forward-looking approach to nascent industries. Despite the fund’s contraction, increased weightings in Tesla and Roku signal confidence in their long-term potential. The shift aligns with broader market trends, where disruptive technologies face intense scrutiny but offer significant growth opportunities, positioning ARKK to capitalize on a potential recovery as its core holdings stabilize in a dynamic economic landscape.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.