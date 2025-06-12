Salesforce-owned Slack Restricts Data Access to Boost Privacy and AI Development

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) stock rose to $267.22, hitting an intraday high of $269.02, surpassing its 50-day moving average near $268, reflecting investor confidence in its strategic initiatives.

stock rose to $267.22, hitting an intraday high of $269.02, surpassing its 50-day moving average near $268, reflecting investor confidence in its strategic initiatives. Slack, owned by Salesforce, has restricted third-party access to user messages, allowing only temporary data storage to enhance privacy and potentially leverage data for internal AI development, as reported by The Information.

Under CEO Marc Benioff, Salesforce is heavily investing in AI to evolve beyond cloud computing, aiming to strengthen its competitive position in the growing enterprise AI market while addressing data privacy concerns.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) saw its stock edge higher to $267.22 in late afternoon trading on Thursday, briefly reaching an intraday high of $269.02, surpassing its 50-day moving average near $268, signaling modest investor confidence in the company’s strategic moves. The San Francisco-based tech giant, known for its cloud-based customer relationship management solutions, is intensifying its focus on data privacy and artificial intelligence through its subsidiary Slack, as reported by The Information. Slack’s new policy restricts third-party software providers from searching or permanently storing user messages, even with customer consent, allowing only temporary data storage that must be deleted afterward, a move aimed at bolstering data security.

This strategic shift aligns with Salesforce’s broader ambition to harness Slack’s extensive communication data to enhance its generative AI capabilities, potentially fueling the development of new machine learning-driven products. CEO Marc Benioff has prioritized evolving Salesforce beyond its cloud computing origins, with significant investments in AI to maintain a competitive edge in a technology landscape increasingly defined by data-driven innovation. The global enterprise AI market, projected to exceed $150 billion by 2030 according to industry estimates, underscores the importance of Salesforce’s focus on integrating AI across its offerings, including its widely used CRM platform and Slack’s collaboration tools.

The decision to tighten Slack’s data access rules also reflects Salesforce’s response to growing industry and regulatory scrutiny over how AI companies handle personal and corporate data. By limiting third-party access, Salesforce not only addresses privacy concerns but also positions itself to control a valuable dataset for its internal AI development, potentially strengthening its market position against competitors like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Oracle Corporation (ORCL). This move highlights a broader trend among leading tech firms to prioritize proprietary data control in the race to dominate AI innovation, balancing customer trust with the strategic use of data to drive future growth. Salesforce’s proactive stance on privacy and AI development underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of the rapidly evolving technology sector.

