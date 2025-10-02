Intel Stock Skyrockets 50% in a Month, U.S. Stake Hits $16B

Intel’s (INTC) shares surged 3.78% to $37.30 on Thursday, marking a monthly gain exceeding 50% and the highest level in 18 months under CEO Lip Bu-Tan, following a 60% drop in fiscal 2024.

The U.S. government’s 10% stake in Intel, acquired via an $8.9 billion investment of 433.3 million shares at $20.47 each, now values at approximately $16 billion, supplemented by $2.2 billion received and $8.9 billion pending from CHIPS grants and other programs.

Backed by Nvidia’s (NVDA) $5 billion investment for data center collaboration and early talks to add AMD as a customer, Intel is revitalizing U.S. chip manufacturing to enhance economic and national security.

Intel Corporation (INTC) has experienced a remarkable resurgence in its stock performance, closing at $37.30 on Thursday with a 3.78% daily gain that contributes to a monthly increase exceeding 50%. This upward trajectory marks the highest trading level for Intel shares in 18 months, signaling renewed investor confidence under the leadership of CEO Lip Bu-Tan, who assumed the role following the departure of former CEO Pat Gelsinger in December after a challenging fiscal 2024. During that year, Intel’s shares plummeted 60%, representing the company’s worst annual performance on record and underscoring the pressures faced by the semiconductor industry amid intense global competition and supply chain disruptions.

A key driver of this recovery has been substantial backing from major institutional investors. In September, Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) committed $5 billion to Intel as part of a strategic collaboration aimed at co-developing data centers and personal computer products, bolstering Intel’s position in high-growth areas like artificial intelligence infrastructure. Earlier, SoftBank joined as a significant investor, further diversifying Intel’s funding sources and providing capital to address operational hurdles that had previously eroded market share.

Compounding these private investments is robust government support, which has elevated the U.S. stake in Intel to approximately $16 billion following the recent price surge above $37 per share. This 10% equity position stems from an $8.9 billion investment negotiated by the Trump administration in August, acquiring 433.3 million shares at $20.47 each. Funded through grants originally allocated under the Biden-era CHIPS and Science Act, the initiative aligns with broader efforts to fortify domestic semiconductor production. Intel has already secured $2.2 billion from these grants, with an additional $5.7 billion forthcoming, alongside $3.2 billion from a separate federal program. Such infusions are critical for Intel, which has historically dominated x86 processor architecture but now contends with rivals advancing in efficiency and specialized computing.

The momentum extended into midweek, with shares rising 7% on Wednesday amid reports of early-stage discussions to bring Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) on board as a customer. This potential partnership could leverage Intel’s manufacturing capabilities to support AMD’s product ecosystem, fostering interoperability in a sector where collaboration is increasingly vital for scaling production amid geopolitical tensions over chip supply chains. As Lip Bu-Tan emphasized in a recent statement, these developments reflect a strategic emphasis on revitalizing U.S. chip manufacturing, essential for economic resilience and national security in an era where semiconductors underpin everything from consumer electronics to defense systems. With these tailwinds, Intel appears poised to reclaim ground lost in recent years, though sustained execution will be key to navigating ongoing industry volatility.

