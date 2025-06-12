AMD Fires Up the AI Race with Bold New Chip Reveal

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) unveiled its MI350 and MI400 series AI chips to compete with Nvidia’s (NVDA) Blackwell processors, though its stock fell 1.76% to $119.03.

Despite challenges with its ROCm software and export curbs to China, AMD projects strong double-digit AI chip revenue growth, aligning its product roadmap with Nvidia’s annual release schedule.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) experienced a 1.76% decline in its stock price to $119.03 during midday trading on Thursday, despite CEO Lisa Su unveiling a new lineup of artificial intelligence chips at the “Advancing AI” event, as reported by Reuters. The Santa Clara, California-based company introduced its MI350 and MI400 series AI chips, designed to compete directly with Nvidia Corporation’s (NVDA) flagship Blackwell processors, signaling AMD’s ambition to capture a larger share of the rapidly expanding AI chip market. Su highlighted AMD’s strategic progress, noting that the company has acquired 25 AI-related businesses over the past year, including the recent acquisition of server builder ZT Systems in March, which positions AMD to launch comprehensive AI systems akin to Nvidia’s server-rack-sized offerings.

At the event, executives from X.AI, Meta Platforms Inc. (META), and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) showcased their applications of AMD processors, underscoring the growing ecosystem around AMD’s hardware. Su also outlined AMD’s product roadmap, which aligns with an annual release cadence similar to Nvidia’s Blackwell schedule, emphasizing the company’s commitment to consistent innovation in data center chips. Despite these advancements, AMD faces challenges in gaining ground against Nvidia’s dominance, particularly with its ROCm software, which has struggled to match the traction of Nvidia’s widely adopted CUDA platform, a critical factor in Nvidia’s market leadership.

AMD’s recent talent acquisitions, including teams from chip startup Untether AI and generative AI startup Lamini, where the co-founder and CEO joined AMD, reflect the company’s focus on bolstering its chip design and AI software capabilities. When AMD reported earnings in May, Su projected strong double-digit growth in AI chip revenue, even amidst tightening restrictions on AI chip exports to China, highlighting the company’s resilience in navigating geopolitical challenges. The acquisition of ZT Systems and other strategic moves enhance AMD’s ability to deliver integrated AI solutions, positioning it to meet the growing demand for high-performance computing in data centers.

The broader AI chip market, projected to reach over $200 billion by 2030 according to industry estimates, remains fiercely competitive, with Nvidia holding a commanding lead. AMD’s concerted efforts to improve its software stack and deliver competitive hardware underscore its determination to challenge this dominance. While Thursday’s stock dip suggests investor caution, AMD’s strategic acquisitions, talent additions, and new chip introductions demonstrate a clear trajectory toward strengthening its position in the AI and data center markets.

