Reddit Stock Slides Again as ChatGPT Responses Plunge

Reddit’s (RDDT) shares dropped more than 8% amid a plunge in ChatGPT citations from over 14% to 2%, though it remained the top social platform cited at 4.3% in September.

Strategic billion-dollar licensing deals with OpenAI and Google, plus talks for dynamic pricing, have transformed AI threats into revenue opportunities for Reddit.

Advertising revenue soared nearly 84% to $465 million in Q2, comprising 93% of total revenue and marking the fastest growth in three years despite traffic volatility.

Reddit’s (RDDT) recent stock volatility underscores the intricate interplay between artificial intelligence advancements and social media platforms’ evolving roles in information dissemination. As a key player in user-generated content, Reddit has positioned itself as a vital resource for diverse queries, often serving as an informal repository of collective expertise. This utility, however, has come under scrutiny with the integration of AI chatbots into everyday search habits, prompting both opportunities and challenges for the platform’s market valuation.

The sharp decline in Reddit’s RDDT shares – dropping 8.24% to $211.03 in early trading on Wednesday after a 5% retreat the prior session – reflects investor sensitivity to shifts in AI utilization patterns. Data from AI search engine tracker Promptwatch reveals a marked reduction in Reddit’s visibility within ChatGPT responses, cited in just 2% on Tuesday compared to 9.7% the previous month and a peak exceeding 14% earlier in September. Despite this downturn, Reddit maintained its lead among social platforms, appearing in 4.3% of ChatGPT’s September responses on average, far outpacing LinkedIn’s 0.4% share.

This dominance highlights Reddit’s entrenched appeal as a go-to source for nuanced, community-driven insights, a role amplified by users who routinely incorporate Reddit into their online searches for practical guidance. Yet, the broader landscape of search disruption, spearheaded by ChatGPT’s 2022 debut, poses risks to platforms reliant on organic traffic. Traditional search leader Google (GOOG, GOOGL) continues to command the majority of queries, but AI’s conversational interfaces threaten to fragment this ecosystem further.

Reddit has adeptly navigated these pressures through strategic data licensing agreements, including billion-dollar pacts with OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google divisions. These deals enable the incorporation of Reddit’s content into AI training and response generation, transforming potential obsolescence into a revenue stream. In mid-September, reports indicated ongoing negotiations for an expanded Google partnership, incorporating dynamic pricing mechanisms that tie compensation to actual usage frequency – a development that briefly propelled shares higher.

Complementing these initiatives, Reddit has developed proprietary AI tools for search and advertising, enhancing user engagement while bolstering monetization. Investors remain vigilant about external factors, such as fluctuations in Google Search algorithms, which have historically impacted daily active users and contributed to post-earnings dips in February and May. Nevertheless, the platform’s core advertising business demonstrates robust momentum, surging nearly 84% to $465 million in the second quarter ended June 30 and comprising 93% of total revenue. This marked the company’s swiftest growth in three years, signaling resilience amid AI-driven uncertainties.

Looking ahead, Reddit’s trajectory hinges on sustaining its content’s relevance in AI ecosystems while diversifying beyond ad dependency. With licensing deals providing a buffer against traffic volatility and in-house innovations fostering deeper integration, the platform is well-equipped to adapt. As AI chatbots refine their sourcing strategies, Reddit’s position as the premier social conduit for authentic discourse could yet solidify its standing in an increasingly automated information age.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.