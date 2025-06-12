Micron Unveils $200 Billion Investment in U.S. Memory Manufacturing Facilities

Micron Technology (MU) is investing $30 billion to expand U.S. manufacturing and R&D, bringing its total U.S. investment to $200 billion, creating 90,000 jobs, and securing $6.5 billion from the CHIPS and Science Act.

Supported by the Trump and Biden administrations, Micron’s efforts align with industry trends, as companies like SK Hynix, Intel (INTC), TSMC (TSM), and GlobalFoundries (GFS) also bolster U.S. semiconductor production.

Micron Technology (MU) has unveiled a bold $30 billion investment to bolster its U.S. manufacturing and research capabilities, a move that underscores the strategic push to strengthen domestic semiconductor production. This commitment elevates Micron’s total U.S. investment to approximately $200 billion, positioning the company as a cornerstone of America’s effort to secure its technological edge and reduce reliance on foreign chips. The initiative is expected to generate 90,000 direct and indirect jobs, reinforcing the economic ripple effects of advanced manufacturing. Supported by $6.5 billion from the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act, Micron’s plans align with a broader national agenda – championed by both the Trump and Biden administrations – to onshore critical semiconductor supply chains.

The investment will fuel transformative projects in Idaho, New York, and Virginia. In Boise, Idaho, Micron will construct a second memory manufacturing plant focused on producing advanced high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a critical component for AI data centers. HBM’s role in enabling high-performance computing has made it indispensable for AI-driven innovations, a point emphasized by Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang. He praised Micron’s leadership in high-performance memory, noting its importance to Nvidia’s AI advancements and signaling a deepening collaboration between the two companies. Micron’s New York initiative involves a massive chip fabrication complex, with groundwork set to begin later this year, while its Virginia facility will see upgrades to enhance production capacity. The company projects that by 2027, its initial Idaho plant will start delivering cutting-edge DRAM, with U.S. facilities ultimately accounting for 40% of its DRAM output.

Micron’s efforts dovetail with a broader industry trend, as competitors like South Korea’s SK Hynix, which is investing $3.8 billion in an Indiana HBM plant, also expand U.S. operations. Other semiconductor giants, including Intel (INTC), TSMC (TSM), Samsung, and GlobalFoundries (GFS), are leveraging CHIPS Act funding to build or upgrade domestic facilities. This collective push reflects the urgency to secure a stable, domestic supply of semiconductors, which are vital to economic and national security. Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra highlighted the strategic importance of these investments, crediting support from President Trump, Secretary Lutnick, and state and local partners for enabling this expansion. The focus on HBM and advanced memory production positions Micron – and the U.S. – to play a pivotal role in the AI ecosystem, meeting the surging demand for high-performance chips that power next-generation technologies.

