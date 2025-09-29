Electronic Arts Close to $50 Billion Deal to Go Private

Electronic Arts (EA) has agreed to a $55 billion all-cash acquisition by a consortium including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners, marking one of the largest leveraged buyouts in history.

Shareholders will receive $210 per share, driving the stock up nearly 6% to $204.35 in premarket trading on Monday, following a 15% gain the previous Friday amid reports of advanced talks.

The deal leverages EA’s strong franchises like FIFA and Madden, positioning the company for private investment in cloud gaming, esports, and AI-driven innovations within the expanding $200 billion global gaming market.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), a cornerstone of the global video game industry, has finalized an agreement to be acquired by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), private equity firm Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners. Valued at $55 billion, this all-cash transaction marks one of the most ambitious leveraged buyouts in corporate history, surpassing previous records and underscoring the surging investor appetite for established entertainment assets amid digital media’s rapid evolution.

The deal offers EA shareholders $210 per share, a premium that propelled the stock nearly 6% higher to $204.35 in premarket trading on Monday. Trading was promptly halted as the announcement rippled through markets, following a 15% surge the prior Friday triggered by a Wall Street Journal report on advanced negotiations. This valuation reflects EA’s robust portfolio, including blockbuster franchises like FIFA, Madden NFL, and The Sims, which have generated billions in recurring revenue through microtransactions and live services. With over 700 million registered players worldwide, EA commands a dominant position in sports simulation and action genres, bolstered by strategic acquisitions such as Respawn Entertainment and Codemasters.

For PIF, this move aligns with its aggressive diversification into technology and entertainment, building on investments in Activision Blizzard and Lucid Motors to cement Saudi Arabia’s role in global gaming. Silver Lake, renowned for tech carve-outs like Dell’s 2013 privatization, brings expertise in scaling software-driven firms, while Affinity Partners adds depth in growth-stage media. The consortium’s structure leverages EA’s $8 billion cash reserves and predictable cash flows from titles like Apex Legends, positioning the buyout to fuel innovation without public market pressures.

As EA transitions to private ownership, the focus shifts to long-term R&D in cloud gaming and esports, areas where it already leads with partnerships like those with Microsoft (MSFT) and NVIDIA (NVDA). This deal not only validates EA’s solid enterprise value but also signals a maturing industry ripe for consolidation, where private capital can accelerate adaptation to metaverse and AI-driven experiences. Investors anticipate regulatory scrutiny given the scale, yet the transaction’s clarity promises swift closure, reshaping EA’s trajectory in a $200 billion market projected to double by decade’s end.

