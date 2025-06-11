Oklo Rockets to All-Time High After Securing Major Air Force Power Deal

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) shares jumped nearly 28% to a record high of $67.33 after receiving a Notice of Intent to Award from the Defense Logistics Agency Energy for a microreactor project at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.

The award highlights Oklo’s leadership in fast reactor technology, boosting investor confidence in its potential to provide sustainable, reliable energy for critical defense applications.

The NOITA reaffirms Oklo’s status as the apparent successful offeror after a rigorous evaluation, highlighting the company’s capability to design, construct, own, and operate the power plant. Jacob DeWitte, Oklo’s Co-Founder and CEO, emphasized the vote of confidence in the company’s ability to deliver secure, sustainable energy solutions, aligning with national defense objectives. The deployment at Eielson Air Force Base represents a significant step for Oklo in demonstrating the scalability and reliability of its advanced nuclear technology, which promises emissions-free power with enhanced safety features compared to traditional reactors. The market’s enthusiastic response reflects investor optimism about Oklo’s growth potential in the clean energy sector, particularly as global demand for stable, low-carbon energy sources intensifies. This project not only strengthens Oklo’s position in the burgeoning microreactor market but also showcases the strategic importance of next-generation nuclear solutions for mission-critical applications.

