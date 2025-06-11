Nvidia CEO Declares Quantum Computing at a Major ‘Inflection Point’

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang expressed optimism about quantum computing’s near-term potential at the GTC Paris conference, highlighting its ability to address complex problems in medicine, science, and finance using qubits.

Quantum computing stocks Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT), Rigetti Computing (RGTI) and IonQ (IONQ) rose 11.76%, 6.76% and 5.20% respectively in premarket trading, bolstered by industry momentum and IonQ’s $1.1 billion acquisition of Oxford Ionics.

Huang’s bullish stance, a shift from his earlier 15- to 20-year timeline, aligns with Nvidia’s Cuda Q platform and broader industry advances, such as Google’s (GOOGL) Willow chip breakthrough in error correction.

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang has signaled a growing optimism about quantum computing’s near-term potential, spotlighting its transformative possibilities at the GTC Paris developer conference. Huang emphasized that quantum computing is at an “inflection point,” predicting real-world applications in fields like medicine, science, and finance within the coming years. Unlike classical computers reliant on bits, quantum systems leverage qubits, which can exist as zero, one, or a superposition, enabling the processing of vast datasets for complex problem-solving. Huang’s remarks, as reported by CNBC, underscored Nvidia’s hybrid quantum-classical platform, Cuda Q, and his engagement with Europe’s quantum ecosystem, including a meeting with French startup Pasqal.

The quantum computing sector has captured investor attention, with stocks like Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT), Rigetti Computing (RGTI) and IonQ (IONQ) gaining 11.76%, 6.76% and 5.20%, respectively, in U.S. premarket trading. IonQ’s $1.1 billion acquisition of Oxford Ionics further highlights the industry’s momentum. Huang’s bullish stance marks a shift from his earlier caution, when he suggested a 15- to 20-year timeline for practical quantum systems, comments that previously triggered sell-offs in stocks like Rigetti, IonQ, and D-Wave Quantum (QBTS). Acknowledging the market’s reaction, Huang clarified his remarks were misinterpreted, expressing surprise at their impact.

Broader industry developments reinforce the sector’s promise. Google’s (GOOGL) Willow quantum chip, announced last year, achieved a breakthrough in error correction, a critical step toward reliable quantum systems. Nvidia’s strategic focus on quantum computing aligns with its dominance in AI and high-performance computing, positioning it to capitalize on synergies between these technologies. As quantum computing moves closer to practical applications, investor enthusiasm and corporate advancements signal a dynamic growth phase, with Nvidia’s leadership and platforms like Cuda Q poised to play a pivotal role in shaping this emerging frontier.

