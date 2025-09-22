Nvidia Bets Big on AI with $100 Billion Investment in OpenAI

Nvidia (NVDA) is investing up to $100 billion in OpenAI through a strategic partnership to deploy at least 10 gigawatts of Nvidia chips, enhancing AI infrastructure with the first phase launching in the second half of 2026.

This initiative follows Nvidia’s $5 billion commitment to Intel (INTC) and aligns with industry trends emphasizing compute resources for AI advancement, as stated by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Nvidia (NVDA) has announced a major investment of up to $100 billion in OpenAI as part of a strategic partnership aimed at advancing artificial intelligence infrastructure. This collaboration focuses on deploying at least 10 gigawatts of Nvidia chips to support OpenAI’s AI systems, with the initial phase expected to launch in the second half of 2026. The agreement underscores Nvidia’s role as a key provider of high-performance computing resources essential for training and running large-scale AI models, building on its longstanding expertise in graphics processing units that have become foundational to machine learning applications.

OpenAI, known for developing transformative technologies like ChatGPT, will leverage this infrastructure to accelerate breakthroughs in AI capabilities. Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, emphasized that compute infrastructure forms the core of future economic systems, enabling widespread access to advanced AI for individuals and enterprises. Greg Brockman, co-founder and president of OpenAI, highlighted the company’s history of collaboration with Nvidia, noting how their platforms have already powered AI tools used by hundreds of millions daily. This new phase aims to expand those benefits globally by scaling computational power.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, described the partnership as a continuation of a decade-long mutual advancement, from early supercomputers to recent AI milestones. The investment aligns with broader industry trends where access to specialized chips and energy resources is critical amid rising demands from data centers optimized for AI workloads. Nvidia’s dominance in this space stems from its CUDA software ecosystem and accelerated computing architectures, which have positioned it as a leader in supporting generative AI development.

This move follows Nvidia’s recent $5 billion commitment to Intel (INTC), a fellow chipmaker facing challenges in the semiconductor market. Together, these initiatives reflect Nvidia’s strategy to strengthen the overall AI ecosystem, ensuring sustained innovation in hardware that drives progress in fields like natural language processing and computer vision. The companies plan to finalize the OpenAI partnership details soon, marking a significant step in addressing the computational bottlenecks that limit AI expansion.

