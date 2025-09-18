Moody’s Raises Red Flag Over Oracle’s $300 Billion AI Deals

Moody’s Ratings highlighted risks in Oracle ‘s (ORCL) $300 billion AI contracts, primarily with OpenAI over five years, while affirming the tremendous potential for its cloud infrastructure business without altering the Baa2 investment-grade rating or negative outlook.

highlighted risks in ‘s $300 billion AI contracts, primarily with OpenAI over five years, while affirming the tremendous potential for its cloud infrastructure business without altering the Baa2 investment-grade rating or negative outlook. The agency emphasized counterparty risk from reliance on a few AI firms, likening Oracle’s data center expansion to one of the world’s largest project financings, with projected debt growth outpacing EBITDA to reach 4x leverage.

Oracle anticipates Oracle Cloud Infrastructure revenue exceeding half a trillion dollars, though free cash flow is expected to remain negative for an extended period before breakeven, underscoring the high-stakes transformation in AI computing.

In a pivotal development for the cloud computing sector, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) faces heightened scrutiny from Moody’s Ratings over its ambitious expansion in artificial intelligence infrastructure, particularly following the revelation of $300 billion in newly signed AI contracts that underscore both extraordinary growth prospects and substantial financial vulnerabilities. The agency’s analysts emphasized the contracts’ role in amplifying Oracle’s exposure to counterparty risk, where heavy dependence on commitments from a limited pool of AI enterprises could jeopardize the sustainability of its data center investments, framing the initiative as akin to one of the world’s largest project financings. This assessment builds on Moody’s July revision of Oracle’s credit outlook to negative from stable, without altering the Baa2 issuer rating, which remains at the lower boundary of investment-grade territory.

Central to these contracts is a landmark agreement with OpenAI, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, committing the AI leader to procure $300 billion in computing power from Oracle over approximately five years, a deal that constitutes the bulk of the anticipated revenue surge and positions Oracle as a critical supplier in the escalating race for AI processing capacity. Oracle’s Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) segment, already a cornerstone of its pivot toward high-margin AI services, now projects booked revenue exceeding half a trillion dollars, fueled by such hyperscale partnerships that leverage OCI’s integration with Nvidia GPUs and its cost-competitive edge against rivals like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Yet, Moody’s projections paint a more cautious picture: Oracle’s debt trajectory is expected to outstrip EBITDA growth, culminating in leverage metrics peaking at 4x, while free cash flow remains mired in negative territory for an prolonged duration before stabilization.

This tension highlights Oracle’s strategic gamble in a market where AI workloads demand unprecedented scale, with the company channeling billions into global data center expansions to support generative models and enterprise AI deployments, drawing parallels to its prior multibillion-dollar pacts with entities like Meta (META) and xAI. The reliance on a concentrated customer base, exemplified by OpenAI’s outsized commitment, amplifies execution risks amid volatile AI investment cycles and potential shifts in technological priorities, even as it promises to elevate OCI’s market share in a segment forecasted to drive over 30% annual growth through the decade. For investors and stakeholders, the absence of immediate ratings adjustments from Moody’s signals measured optimism, contingent on Oracle’s ability to diversify revenue streams and mitigate leverage pressures as it navigates this high-stakes transformation in enterprise computing.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.