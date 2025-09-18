Intel Stock Soars 30% After $5 Billion Nvidia Investment

Nvidia (NVDA) has invested $5 billion in Intel (INTC) at $23.28 per share to co-develop data center and PC products, integrating its AI computing stack with Intel’s CPUs and x86 ecosystem.

at $23.28 per share to co-develop data center and PC products, integrating its AI computing stack with Intel’s CPUs and x86 ecosystem. Intel shares surged 33% to around $33 in premarket trading, while Nvidia shares rose 3.4%, reflecting market enthusiasm for the strategic partnership amid Intel’s recent U.S. government investment.

The deal, pending regulatory approval and excluding joint chip manufacturing, will be detailed by CEOs Jensen Huang and Lip-Bu Tan at a 1 p.m. ET press conference, positioning both firms for advancements in high-performance computing.

In a landmark move that underscores the evolving dynamics of the semiconductor industry, Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) has committed $5 billion to acquire a significant stake in Intel Corporation (INTC), forging a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating advancements in data center and personal computing technologies. This investment values Intel shares at $23.28 each, positioning Nvidia as a key shareholder in its longtime rival and signaling a potential realignment of competitive forces amid intensifying global demand for AI-driven infrastructure.

The collaboration integrates Nvidia’s prowess in AI and accelerated computing with Intel’s established CPU architecture and the expansive x86 software ecosystem, creating a unified platform that could streamline hybrid computing environments for enterprises worldwide. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described the alliance as a “historic collaboration” that “tightly couples” these complementary strengths, enabling both companies to broaden their market reach and establish groundwork for future innovations in high-performance processing. This fusion arrives at a critical juncture, as data centers worldwide grapple with escalating computational needs fueled by generative AI models and edge computing applications, where seamless interoperability between GPU and CPU resources has become essential for efficiency and scalability.

Intel, which recently secured U.S. government backing as an investor, stands to benefit immensely from Nvidia’s capital infusion and technological synergies. The troubled chipmaker has faced headwinds from manufacturing delays and competitive pressures in recent years, but this deal could revitalize its product roadmap without extending to joint chip fabrication at Intel’s foundry facilities. Market reaction was swift and decisive: Intel shares surged 33% to approximately $33 in premarket trading on Thursday, reflecting investor optimism about the partnership’s potential to stabilize and propel Intel’s recovery. Nvidia shares, meanwhile, climbed 3.4% to $175.97 in the same session, buoyed by the prospect of deeper penetration into x86-dominant markets even as the company navigates ongoing U.S.-China trade discussions regarding exports of less-advanced chips.

The agreement remains contingent on regulatory clearances, a process that could scrutinize antitrust implications given the duo’s combined dominance in computing silicon. Huang and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan are scheduled to elaborate on the partnership during a joint press conference at 1 p.m. ET, where further details on co-development timelines and ecosystem expansions are anticipated. For Nvidia, this venture complements its aggressive push into AI factories and sovereign AI solutions, while for Intel, it represents a pragmatic pivot toward collaborative innovation to reclaim leadership in a sector projected to exceed $1 trillion in value by the decade’s end. As these industry titans align their visions, the deal not only reshapes bilateral strategies but also sets a precedent for cross-licensing and joint ventures that could mitigate the fragmentation risks posed by geopolitical tensions and supply chain vulnerabilities.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.