President Donald Trump advocated for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to switch public companies from quarterly to six-month earnings reports, citing cost savings and better managerial focus, while contrasting it with China’s 50 to 100 year management perspective.

This proposal revives his earlier push during his 2017-21 White House term, aiming to reduce short-term pressures that may hinder long-term corporate strategies.

While proponents argue it promotes innovation over frequent disclosures, critics highlight potential risks to investor transparency and market stability in ongoing financial regulatory debates.

President Donald Trump has renewed calls for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to replace quarterly earnings reports with a six-month reporting cycle for public companies, emphasizing potential cost savings and enhanced managerial focus on operations. In a Truth Social post, he highlighted the contrast between China’s approach, which he described as maintaining a 50 to 100 year view on company management, and the current U.S. system centered on quarterly performance, deeming the latter suboptimal for long-term growth. This proposal echoes his earlier advocacy during his first White House term from 2017-2021, when he similarly urged the SEC to evaluate eliminating quarterly requirements to foster a more strategic corporate environment.

The shift to semi-annual reporting could alleviate administrative burdens on companies, allowing executives to prioritize innovation and efficiency over frequent financial disclosures, though critics argue it might diminish investor transparency and lead to greater market volatility from less timely information. Proponents, including some business leaders, contend that quarterly obligations often drive short-term decision-making, such as cost-cutting to meet immediate targets, potentially at the expense of sustainable development. However, maintaining quarterly reports provides investors with regular updates, enabling better-informed decisions and closer monitoring of corporate health, which has been a cornerstone of U.S. financial regulations for decades.

Trump’s latest suggestion aligns with ongoing debates in financial circles about balancing regulatory demands with operational flexibility, particularly as global competitors like China emphasize extended planning horizons in their economic strategies. If implemented, the change could reshape how public firms allocate resources, though the SEC would need to assess impacts on market stability and stakeholder interests before any formal adoption.

