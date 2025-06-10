Meta Gears Up for AI Supremacy with New ‘Superintelligence’ Unit

Meta Platforms (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is forming a 50-person “superintelligence group” to pursue artificial general intelligence (AGI), aiming to surpass competitors in developing AI with human-level cognitive abilities, including self-teaching.

Frustration with the quality and reception of Meta’s Llama 4 large language model has driven Zuckerberg to personally oversee recruitment for the AGI team, with Meta delaying the launch of its advanced “Behemoth” version to ensure significant improvements.

Meta is investing $64 billion to $72 billion in 2025 to enhance its AI infrastructure, supporting its AGI ambitions, with shares rising 1% to $700 in premarket trading on Tuesday, reflecting a nearly 19% year-to-date gain.

Meta Platforms (META) is intensifying its pursuit of artificial general intelligence (AGI), a form of AI capable of human-level cognitive functions, including self-teaching, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg assembles a specialized team of 50 AI experts to drive this ambition. This initiative, internally dubbed the “superintelligence group,” operates from Meta’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, positioning it close to Zuckerberg to ensure direct oversight. The move reflects Zuckerberg’s determination to position Meta as a leader in the race for AGI, a technology that could redefine industries by enabling machines to perform complex tasks with human-like reasoning and adaptability.

Zuckerberg’s focus on AGI stems partly from his dissatisfaction with Meta’s progress in AI, particularly with the development of Llama 4, the company’s latest large language model (LLM). Reports indicate frustration over the model’s quality and market reception, prompting Zuckerberg to personally steer the recruitment of top-tier AI researchers and engineers. The delay of Llama 4’s advanced “Behemoth” version, as noted last month by The Wall Street Journal, underscores Meta’s challenges in achieving significant advancements over prior iterations, pushing Zuckerberg to prioritize breakthroughs that could outpace competitors in the tech sector.

To support its AI ambitions, Meta has committed substantial resources, announcing plans in late April to increase capital expenditures to between $64 billion and $72 billion this year to bolster its AI infrastructure. This investment highlights the company’s strategic shift toward building robust AI capabilities, essential for both advancing AGI and maintaining competitiveness in areas like social media, virtual reality, and emerging technologies. The financial markets have responded positively to Meta’s AI-driven strategy, with the company’s shares, already up nearly 19% year-to-date, rising approximately 1% to $700 per share in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The formation of the superintelligence group signals Meta’s intent to overcome its AI development hurdles and challenge rivals in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence. Achieving AGI could unlock unprecedented opportunities for innovation, from enhancing user experiences on Meta’s platforms to pioneering new applications in data processing and automation. However, the complexity of AGI, which requires machines to autonomously learn and reason across diverse domains, presents significant technical challenges. Zuckerberg’s hands-on approach and Meta’s substantial financial commitment underscore the high stakes of this endeavor, as the company seeks to redefine its technological legacy in an increasingly AI-driven world.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.