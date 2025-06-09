RFK Jr. Cleans House: Fires Entire CDC Vaccine Advisory Panel

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to dismiss all 17 members of the ACIP has triggered a decline in shares of pharmaceutical companies like Novavax (NVAX), Pfizer (PFE), and Merck (MRK) in after-hours trading.

Kennedy’s overhaul, aimed at restoring public trust in vaccine science, raises concerns about potential erosion of confidence in immunizations due to his history of vaccine skepticism and lack of clarity on new ACIP appointees.

The move, coupled with recent policy shifts like halting routine Covid-19 vaccine recommendations for certain groups, signals significant changes in U.S. vaccine policy that could impact public health and the pharmaceutical industry.

The pharmaceutical sector faced a minor downturn in after-hours trading on Monday, with companies like Novavax Inc. (NVAX), Novartis (NVS), Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK), Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and GSK PLC (GSK) seeing their shares decline. The catalyst for this market reaction was a bold move by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who announced the immediate dismissal of all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), a key panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccine policy. This unprecedented decision has sparked widespread concern about its potential to erode public confidence in vaccines, a cornerstone of modern public health.

Kennedy, a well-known vaccine skeptic, justified the sweeping overhaul in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece, arguing that a “clean sweep” is essential to restore trust in vaccine science. He claimed the ACIP, tasked with reviewing vaccine data and issuing recommendations on eligibility and insurance coverage, has been compromised by “persistent conflicts of interest” and operates as a “rubber stamp” for vaccine approvals. However, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and its advisory bodies, including ACIP, have long maintained stringent conflict-of-interest policies, with no documented issues in recent years. Federal regulations require ACIP members – independent medical and public health experts – to disclose potential conflicts, ensuring decisions are grounded in rigorous scientific evidence.

The timing of Kennedy’s announcement adds complexity to the situation. He noted that some ACIP members were last-minute appointees of the Biden administration, and without their removal, the Trump administration would be unable to appoint a majority of new members until 2028. This suggests a strategic move to reshape the panel’s composition swiftly, though Kennedy has not yet revealed who will replace the current members. HHS confirmed that the ACIP’s scheduled meeting from June 25 to 27 will proceed, with new appointees leading the discussions, according to a source familiar with the matter.

This overhaul is the latest in a series of actions by Kennedy that appear to challenge the established vaccine framework. Since taking the helm at HHS, he has halted recommendations for routine Covid-19 vaccinations for healthy children and pregnant women and terminated programs aimed at developing vaccines to prevent future pandemics. These moves have raised alarms among public health experts, who fear they could undermine decades of progress in immunization. The resignation of Dr. Lakshmi Panagiotakopoulos, a pediatric infectious disease expert and ACIP co-leader, days before Kennedy’s announcement, further underscores the growing tension. Dr. Panagiotakopoulos cited her inability to continue serving the nation’s most vulnerable populations as her reason for stepping down.

The market’s reaction reflects broader concerns about the implications of Kennedy’s policies. Companies like Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax, which have been central to the development and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, face heightened uncertainty as vaccine skepticism could dampen demand. Similarly, firms like Merck, GSK, and Johnson & Johnson, with significant vaccine portfolios, may see their long-term growth prospects affected if public trust in immunizations wanes. The ACIP’s role in shaping vaccine policy, including determining insurance coverage, directly influences the pharmaceutical industry’s revenue streams, making Kennedy’s intervention a pivotal moment for the sector.

Despite Kennedy’s assertion that his actions prioritize restoring public trust over any “pro- or antivaccine agenda,” the lack of clarity around the new ACIP appointees raises questions about the future direction of U.S. vaccine policy. The panel’s recommendations, which require CDC director approval to become official, have historically been rooted in extensive scientific review. Any shift toward less evidence-based decision-making could have far-reaching consequences, not only for public health but also for the pharmaceutical industry, which relies on stable regulatory frameworks to drive innovation and market confidence.

As the June 25-27 ACIP meeting approaches, investors and public health stakeholders alike will be closely watching the new panel’s composition and its initial actions. The pharmaceutical sector’s immediate market response underscores the high stakes involved, as Kennedy’s leadership at HHS continues to reshape the landscape of vaccine policy in the United States.

