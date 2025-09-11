Opendoor Stock Rallies with Co-Founders Back at the Helm

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) shares surged over 56% to $9.16 in Thursday trading, hitting a 52-week high of $9.43, amid a year-to-date gain exceeding 470% following leadership changes that averted delisting risks earlier this year.

Investor activism, led by hedge fund manager Eric Jackson and Rabois, prompted former CEO Carrie Wheeler’s resignation last month, building on Jackson’s successful Carvana (CVNA) bet and social media influence to drive Opendoor’s turnaround.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has experienced a remarkable resurgence, with its shares surging more than 56% to reach $9.16 during Thursday’s trading session. This momentum propelled the stock to a 52-week high of $9.43 earlier in the day, reflecting heightened investor enthusiasm following key leadership announcements. The company, known for leveraging technology to facilitate home buying and selling while capturing profits from transactions, went public via a special purpose acquisition company merger in 2020. Amid this revival, Opendoor’s stock has climbed more than 470% year-to-date, a stark contrast to its earlier peril when shares dipped below $1, risking delisting from Nasdaq (COMP).

Central to this turnaround is the appointment of Kaz Nejatian, a seasoned executive from Shopify Inc. (SHOP), as the new CEO, alongside co-founder Keith Rabois stepping into the role of chairman. Nejatian has outlined ambitions to integrate artificial intelligence deeply into operations, aiming to streamline the home transaction process for greater simplicity, speed, and reliability. This strategic pivot aligns with broader industry trends where AI is increasingly applied to real estate, enhancing predictive pricing models and automating valuations to reduce human error and transaction times. Complementing these changes, Opendoor has reinstated co-founder Eric Wu on the board, signaling a return to foundational principles dubbed “founder mode” to drive innovation and efficiency.

Investor activism has played a pivotal role in reshaping the company’s direction. Hedge fund manager Eric Jackson, who gained prominence through his astute investment in Carvana Co. (CVNA) and amassed a significant following on X, has been instrumental in advocating for Opendoor’s recovery. His efforts, combined with pointed critiques from Rabois, contributed to the resignation of former CEO Carrie Wheeler last month after mounting pressure from stakeholders. Jackson’s track record in identifying undervalued opportunities in the retail and tech sectors has bolstered confidence, drawing parallels to how targeted social media campaigns can amplify stock movements in volatile markets.

As Opendoor navigates this phase, its focus on technological advancements positions it competitively in a real estate landscape evolving with digital tools. The company’s model of direct home purchases and resales has faced cyclical challenges, but current gains underscore market optimism about its adaptability and potential for sustained growth.

