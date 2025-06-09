Know Labs Soars 117% in Massive Share Surge

Know Labs Inc. (KNW) shares surged 117% to $3.38 on Monday, following a 205% gain on Friday, driven by former Ripple executive Greg Kidd’s acquisition of a controlling interest using 1,000 Bitcoin (BTC) and cash at $0.335 per share.

Know Labs Inc. (KNW) shares soared 117% to $3.38 on Monday, building on a remarkable 205% surge from the previous Friday, driven by a transformative acquisition and a bold pivot to a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury strategy. The company, known for its non-invasive health monitoring solutions, announced that Greg Kidd, former Chief Risk Officer at Ripple, will acquire a controlling interest through a transaction involving 1,000 Bitcoin and a cash sum to retire debt, redeem preferred equity, and bolster working capital, with shares priced at $0.335. This strategic move positions Know Labs at the forefront of a growing trend among public companies integrating digital assets into their financial frameworks, capitalizing on the bullish momentum in cryptocurrencies.

The infusion of 1,000 Bitcoin into Know Labs’ treasury, as articulated by Kidd, is designed to provide investors with significant exposure to the digital asset, which has seen heightened market enthusiasm. Kidd’s expertise in digital assets, combined with his team’s existing Bitcoin yield generation strategy, is expected to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and drive long-term shareholder value. The acquisition terms, which leverage Bitcoin’s value to fund corporate restructuring, reflect a forward-looking approach to capital management in an era of favorable regulatory and market conditions for cryptocurrencies.

Know Labs’ focus on non-invasive health monitoring, including its Bio-RFID technology for glucose monitoring, complements this financial innovation, positioning the company as a unique player in both healthcare and digital asset markets. The market’s enthusiastic response, with shares gapping up significantly, underscores investor confidence in Kidd’s leadership and the potential for Bitcoin to enhance the company’s balance sheet. As public companies increasingly explore cryptocurrency treasury strategies, Know Labs’ move could set a precedent, though its success will hinge on effective execution and sustained market support for digital assets.

