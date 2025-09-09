The US Bureau of Labor Statistics revised job figures downward by 911,000 as of March 2025, reducing average monthly gains from 147,000 to 71,000 over the period from March 2024 to March 2025, indicating an earlier labor market slowdown.

Private sector jobs accounted for 880,000 of the revisions, with leisure and hospitality seeing the largest cut at 176,000, followed by professional and business services at 158,000, amid broader economic pressures like high interest rates.

The 0.6 percent decline exceeds the decade’s 0.2 percent average, surpassing economists’ median estimate of 700,000 and fueling political debates over data accuracy, including calls for BLS reforms under Trump’s nominee E.J. Antoni.

The recent downward revision of 911,000 jobs in the US economy as of March 2025 underscores a labor market that had been cooling more significantly than initial reports suggested, with implications for both economic policy and political discourse. This adjustment, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), reduces the average monthly job gains over the period from March 2024 to March 2025 from 147,000 to 71,000, painting a picture of subdued growth during a transitional phase in presidential leadership. Such revisions, derived from more comprehensive data like quarterly insurance tax filings, are standard practice, yet this instance stands out for its magnitude, equating to a 0.6 percent decline – three times the 0.2 percent average over the past decade.

Sector-specific impacts reveal the private sector bore the brunt, with 880,000 fewer jobs recorded there, alongside a modest 31,000 reduction in government employment. Leisure and hospitality experienced the steepest cut at 176,000 jobs, followed by professional and business services at 158,000, highlighting vulnerabilities in service-oriented industries that have been sensitive to post-pandemic shifts and inflationary pressures. These figures align with broader economic trends where consumer spending in discretionary areas has moderated, influenced by lingering effects of high interest rates maintained by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation.

Economists’ forecasts, as aggregated by Bloomberg with a median estimate of 700,000 fewer jobs, were surpassed by the actual outcome, which even exceeded Oxford Economics’ higher projection of 900,000. This discrepancy amplifies concerns about the reliability of preliminary data, echoing last year’s preliminary revision of 818,000 fewer jobs that emerged amid the presidential campaign. In recent years, revisions have trended larger than historical norms, fueling debates over data methodologies and prompting calls for reform from figures like E.J. Antoni, Trump’s nominee for BLS commissioner from the Heritage Foundation.

Politically, the data intensifies scrutiny on the BLS process, with Antoni’s impending Senate confirmation hearing likely to spotlight criticisms from Trump aides who advocate for updated approaches to capture labor dynamics more accurately. Trump himself has publicly questioned BLS figures, labeling them “phony” in response to prior reports and recently reiterating accusations against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for delaying interest rate cuts, suggesting they should have started in 2021 and criticizing the 2% inflation target as overly rigid. This narrative positions the revisions as evidence of an inherited slowdown predating the current administration, potentially redirecting accountability toward prior policies under Biden or Powell’s tenure.

While final numbers for the period won’t arrive until February 2026, the immediate release has already sparked discussions on its role in shaping monetary policy, especially as the economy navigates ongoing challenges like wage growth stagnation and sector imbalances. Historically, such adjustments have informed Federal Reserve decisions, often leading to recalibrations in interest rate strategies to support employment without reigniting inflation. In this context, the data reinforces the need for vigilant monitoring of labor indicators, as they influence everything from consumer confidence to investment flows in a globally interconnected market.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.