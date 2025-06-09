Robinhood Shares Dip as S&P 500 Rejection Hits Stock

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) shares fell over 3% to $72.44 in premarket trading after being excluded from the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rebalance, despite earlier speculation from Bank of America naming it a top candidate.

Despite the snub, Robinhood’s stock has doubled in 2025, hitting a record high last week with a 3.3% rally on Friday and a weekly gain of over 13%, fueled by rebounds in stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) experienced a dip of over 3% to $72.44 in premarket trading as the online brokerage was unexpectedly excluded from the latest S&P 500 Index (SPX) rebalance, dashing months of speculation fueled by analysts, including Bank of America (BAC), which had named it a top candidate for inclusion. The decision by S&P Dow Jones Indices to keep the benchmark unchanged, announced after markets closed on Friday, contrasted with the stock’s recent strength, having rallied 3.3% that day and gained over 13% for the week. The S&P 500 rebalance, a significant event occurring on the third Friday of the last month in a quarter, typically drives substantial trading activity as passive funds adjust their holdings, often leading to significant share price movements for newly included companies.

The absence of Robinhood from the S&P 500 is notable given the precedent set by other fintech and crypto-related firms, such as Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), which saw its stock surge nearly 25% in a single session following its inclusion last month. Inclusion in the S&P 500 often triggers buying from index-tracking funds, providing a liquidity boost and signaling a company’s market prominence. Despite the snub, Robinhood’s stock has staged 101% recovery in 2025, doubling in value year-to-date and reaching a record high of $77.80 a share last week, driven by a broader rebound in equities and cryptocurrencies, key areas of its brokerage platform.

The company’s growth reflects its ability to capitalize on retail investor enthusiasm, particularly in volatile asset classes like stocks and digital currencies. However, the exclusion from the S&P 500 may temper near-term momentum, as investors reassess the stock’s trajectory without the anticipated institutional buying. The market’s reaction underscores the high stakes of index inclusion for growth-oriented companies like Robinhood, which has navigated a competitive landscape by expanding its offerings and user base. While the stock’s 3% premarket drop reflects immediate disappointment, its strong year-to-date performance suggests resilience, though investors will likely monitor future rebalance opportunities for potential inclusion and its impact on market dynamics.

