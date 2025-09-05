US Labor Market Slows Dramatically in August Jobs Report

Nonfarm payrolls grew by only 22,000 in August, missing economists’ expectations of 75,000 and pushing the unemployment rate to 4.3%, amid signs of a cooling labor market that supports an impending Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% monthly and 3.7% annually, while sectoral gains were led by health care with 31,000 jobs and social assistance with 16,000, offset by declines in federal government, wholesale trade, and manufacturing.

Prior data revisions showed July’s job growth at 79,000 after an upward adjustment and a net loss of 13,000 in June, coinciding with leadership changes at the Bureau of Labor Statistics under President Trump.

The latest employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals a labor market under strain, with nonfarm payrolls expanding by a mere 22,000 in August, far short of the 75,000 anticipated by economists in a Dow Jones survey. This subdued growth aligns with broader indicators of economic cooling, such as elevated initial jobless claims and reduced job openings reported in recent JOLTS surveys, reinforcing expectations for the Federal Reserve to implement an interest rate reduction to support its dual mandate of maximum employment and stable prices. The unemployment rate climbed to 4.3%, signaling increased slack in the workforce and potential downward pressure on consumer spending, which accounts for roughly two-thirds of U.S. gross domestic product.

Wage pressures remained moderate, as average hourly earnings rose 0.3% on a monthly basis, in line with projections, while the annual increase of 3.7% fell slightly below the expected 3.8%. This tempered wage growth suggests inflation risks are contained, consistent with the Fed’s preferred personal consumption expenditures price index showing core inflation hovering around 2.6% in recent months, allowing policymakers room to ease monetary policy without reigniting price pressures.

Sectoral breakdowns highlight uneven performance across the economy. Health care emerged as a bright spot, adding 31,000 positions amid ongoing demand driven by an aging population and expanded access through programs like the Affordable Care Act. Social assistance followed with a gain of 16,000 jobs, reflecting sustained needs in community services. However, declines in wholesale trade and manufacturing, each shedding 12,000 jobs, underscore vulnerabilities in goods-producing industries, possibly exacerbated by global supply chain disruptions and softening export demand. Federal government employment contracted by 15,000, contributing to the overall drag on hiring.

Revisions to prior data paint a gloomier picture of recent trends, with July’s payrolls adjusted upward by 6,000 to 79,000, yet still indicating a deceleration from earlier in the year. June’s figures were revised downward by 27,000, resulting in a net loss of 13,000 jobs for that month, which may amplify concerns about the sustainability of the post-pandemic recovery.

The report arrives amid leadership turbulence at the BLS, where President Donald Trump dismissed former Commissioner Erika McEntarfer following the July data release, which had highlighted weak job creation and substantial downward revisions. In her stead, Trump nominated E.J. Antoni, an economist from the Heritage Foundation known for questioning the integrity of BLS statistics. William Wiatrowski currently holds the role of acting commissioner, overseeing the agency’s efforts to provide impartial economic insights crucial for informed policy decisions.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.