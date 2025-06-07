Trump Warns Musk of ‘Serious Consequences’ Over Potential Democratic Support

President Donald Trump warned Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. (TSLA), of “serious consequences” for supporting Democratic candidates opposing a Republican-backed spending bill, signaling an end to their relationship after a public feud.

Musk’s criticism of the Trump-supported bill as a “disgusting abomination” that could inflate federal deficits has fueled personal and political tensions, with Trump accusing Musk of disrespecting the presidency.

Despite Musk’s opposition, Trump remains confident the bill will pass by July 4, citing strong Republican unity, while the rift could impact Tesla’s market perception and Musk’s role in the administration’s efficiency initiatives.

The deepening rift between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. (TSLA), has escalated with Trump warning of “serious consequences” should Musk support Democratic candidates opposing Republicans backing a major spending bill, according to a CNBC report. In a phone interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker on Saturday, Trump expressed that his relationship with Musk is likely over, stating, “I would assume so,” and accusing Musk of being “disrespectful to the office of the president.” The feud, which intensified after Musk labeled the Trump-backed spending bill a “disgusting abomination” on X, reflects a broader clash over fiscal policy and political loyalty, with Musk warning that the bill could lead to exploding federal budget deficits.

Trump’s remarks highlight the personal and political stakes of the dispute, as he claimed to have given Musk significant support during his first administration, even suggesting he “saved his life.” Musk’s vocal opposition to the spending package, which passed the House last month and is now under Senate consideration, has drawn sharp criticism from Trump, who remains confident the bill will pass by July 4, citing unprecedented Republican unity. Trump dismissed Musk’s ability to derail the legislation, emphasizing the bill’s merits and his party’s cohesion. The public nature of their falling-out, amplified by Musk’s posts on X, including a call to “fire all politicians who betrayed the American people” by November next year, underscores the tension between two influential figures whose alliance was once pivotal to Trump’s 2024 campaign.

The broader implications of this conflict extend to Tesla’s market dynamics, as Musk’s high-profile political stances often influence investor sentiment toward TSLA stock. Trump’s assertion that he has “no intention of speaking to Musk” signals a potentially irreparable breach. The feud also raises questions about the administration’s ability to maintain support from key business leaders as it pushes its legislative agenda. As the spending bill moves forward, the ongoing discord between Trump and Musk could shape both political and economic narratives, with Tesla’s strategic positioning and the administration’s policy goals hanging in the balance.

