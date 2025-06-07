Tesla’s Next Frontier? Analyst Sees It Ruling the ‘Low-Altitude Economy’

The low altitude economy (LAE), driven by electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, is projected to reach a $1 trillion market by 2040 and $9 trillion by 2050, with applications in logistics, public security, tourism, and urban commuting, according to Morgan Stanley (MS).

Archer Aviation (ACHR) and Joby Aviation (JOBY) are leading the development of eVTOLs, while Tesla (TSLA) is positioned as a potential disruptor due to its expertise in autonomy, electric motors, and manufacturing, which could add $100 to $1,000 to its share price.

Advancements in autonomous vehicle technology, such as Tesla’s upcoming robotaxi launch in Austin, Texas, are expected to accelerate the growth of autonomous aerial drones, shaping the future of the LAE.

The low altitude economy (LAE), encompassing commercial aerial activities within one mile of Earth’s surface, is poised to transform industries ranging from logistics to urban commuting. This emerging sector, currently dominated by helicopters and small drones, is expected to expand dramatically with the advent of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics. Morgan Stanley (MS) projects the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market, a key component of the LAE, to reach a staggering $1 trillion by 2040 and grow to $9 trillion by 2050, reflecting the vast potential for eVTOL applications in public security, emergency services, tourism, and intercity transportation. Bank of America (BAC), however, offers a more conservative estimate, forecasting a $23 billion market by 2035, citing slower adoption until economies of scale and battery technology advancements make eVTOLs more cost-effective and accessible.

Companies like Archer Aviation (ACHR) and Joby Aviation (JOBY) are at the forefront of this nascent industry. Archer is actively testing its eVTOL model and collaborating with defense contractor Anduril to explore military applications, while Joby is working toward certifying its air taxi for passenger services. These firms are positioning themselves to capture a share of the growing market, leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet diverse use cases. However, competition may intensify from an unexpected player: Tesla (TSLA). While Tesla has not formally announced plans to enter the eVTOL space, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas highlights the company’s potential to disrupt the LAE. Tesla’s expertise in electric motors, batteries, autonomy, and manufacturing could translate seamlessly into aerial applications, positioning it as a formidable contender.

Jonas points to Tesla’s advancements in autonomous vehicle technology as a key advantage. The company’s upcoming robotaxi operation, set to launch in Austin, Texas, later this month, underscores its progress in autonomy, which could accelerate the development of autonomous aerial drones. This synergy between ground and air mobility is critical, as Jonas notes that advancements in autonomous cars directly enhance the capabilities of aerial drones. During Tesla’s recent earnings call, CEO Elon Musk stressed the strategic need for domestic drone manufacturing, warning that dependence on foreign drones could threaten national sovereignty. He underscored the urgency for the U.S. to develop its own LAE to maintain control and security.

The economic implications are significant. Jonas estimates that Tesla’s potential share of a $9 trillion UAM market could add between $100 and $1,000 to its share price, reflecting the transformative impact of the LAE on the company’s valuation. Beyond Tesla, the broader market opportunity signals a shift toward a new era of transportation and logistics, where eVTOLs could eventually surpass the scale of today’s automotive industry. While challenges such as regulatory hurdles, infrastructure development, and public acceptance remain, the convergence of AI, robotics, and electrification is setting the stage for a revolution in low-altitude mobility. It goes without saying that the race to dominate this trillion-dollar frontier is just beginning, with companies like Archer Aviation, Joby Aviation, and potentially Tesla leading the charge.

