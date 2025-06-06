Cathie Wood Snaps Up 4.48M Circle Shares as IPO Rallies 27% on Day 2

Circle Internet Group (CRCL) surged 27% to $106.00 in early Friday trading after its NYSE debut, raising $1.1 billion through an IPO priced at $31 per share, valuing the company at $6.9 billion.

Strong investor demand, reflected in the raised IPO price and underwriters’ option for 5.1 million additional shares, underscores Circle’s pivotal role in the growing digital asset market.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL) has made a striking debut on the New York Stock Exchange, with its shares surging more than 27% to $106.00 in early trading on Friday, following a robust initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday. The stablecoin issuer, known for its role in the digital currency ecosystem, raised nearly $1.1 billion by selling 34 million shares at $31 each, a price that was raised from an earlier range of $27 to $28 per share. This adjustment came as demand for the offering exceeded expectations, with the company and its underwriters originally planning to sell 32 million shares. Additionally, Circle granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 5.1 million more shares, signaling confidence in sustained investor interest.

The IPO valued Circle at approximately $6.9 billion, a significant milestone for a company at the forefront of the stablecoin market, which facilitates transactions in cryptocurrencies pegged to stable assets like the U.S. dollar. On its first trading day, CRCL shares opened at $69 and climbed to a high of $103.75, triggering a temporary circuit breaker due to the rapid price spike. By the close of Thursday, the stock settled at $83.23, reflecting a remarkable 168% gain from the IPO price. This performance underscores the market’s enthusiasm for companies bridging traditional finance and the growing digital asset economy.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, known for its focus on disruptive technologies, capitalized on Circle’s debut, acquiring 4.48 million CRCL shares across its funds. The firm allocated 3.03 million shares to its flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), 927,318 shares to the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and 534,153 shares to the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). At Thursday’s closing price of $83.23, these holdings were valued at $373.4 million, significantly exceeding ARK’s pre-IPO indication of interest in purchasing around $150 million worth of CRCL stock. This move aligns with Wood’s investment philosophy, which emphasizes companies driving innovation in blockchain and financial technology.

Circle’s IPO success reflects broader market trends, as investors increasingly seek exposure to the digital asset space amid growing adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based solutions. Stablecoins, in particular, have gained traction for their ability to provide price stability in volatile crypto markets, making them critical for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and cross-border transactions. Circle’s flagship stablecoin, USDC, is one of the largest by market capitalization, competing closely with industry leaders. The company’s ability to raise its IPO price and attract significant institutional interest highlights its strong positioning in this rapidly evolving sector.

The market’s response to Circle’s debut also points to a maturing investor perspective on cryptocurrency-related businesses. While early crypto IPOs faced skepticism due to regulatory uncertainties and market volatility, Circle’s performance suggests a shift toward greater acceptance, particularly for firms with established products and compliance frameworks. The additional share option for underwriters further indicates expectations of continued demand, potentially stabilizing the stock’s trajectory in the coming weeks. As the digital asset landscape continues to evolve, Circle’s public market presence could set a precedent for other blockchain-focused companies eyeing similar paths.

