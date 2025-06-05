Hill Republicans Revolt Over Trump’s Palantir Deal

Republican lawmakers, led by Rep. Warren Davidson, are alarmed by the Trump administration’s work with Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to consolidate vast government data on Americans, warning of privacy risks, per Semafor.

President Trump’s March executive order to remove data consolidation barriers has expanded Palantir’s AI-driven database project, prompting fears of a “digital ID” vulnerable to abuse.

While Davidson seeks bipartisan support to block the initiative via the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act reauthorization, GOP opposition to the administration’s plan remains limited.

Republican lawmakers are raising alarms over the Trump administration’s collaboration with Palantir Technologies (PLTR), a tech firm expanding its artificial intelligence capabilities within the U.S. government to consolidate vast amounts of data on Americans. The concerns, detailed in a Semafor report, highlight fears of potential privacy violations as Palantir’s technology could create a sprawling interagency database merging medical, financial, and other personal information.

The controversy stems from an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in March, directing federal agencies to streamline data consolidation by removing “unnecessary barriers.” Palantir, known for providing data analytics to governments and corporations, has already extended its AI-driven tools across U.S. agencies, according to The New York Times. This move aligns with a broader trend where large language models enhance the ability to process massive datasets, an area where the government has historically trailed the private sector. While some view this as a step toward efficiency, critics warn it risks enabling unprecedented surveillance.

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Semafor the initiative is “dangerous,” arguing that combining diverse data points into a single database effectively creates a “digital ID” ripe for abuse. Davidson, aiming to halt the project, hopes to rally bipartisan support to include restrictive language in the reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, set to expire in 2026. His stance is notable, as few congressional Republicans have openly challenged Trump’s policies since his second term began, with issues like sweeping DOGE cutbacks and global tariffs drawing little GOP pushback despite adding trillions to the national debt.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., who previously co-chaired the Senate’s AI caucus, echoed concerns about safeguarding privacy if the “wrong people” gain access to such a database. A House Republican aide, speaking anonymously to Semafor, expressed even stronger unease, describing Palantir’s team as “freaks” with a “disturbing sense of morality” now wielding vast data resources. The aide’s blunt warning underscores a growing discomfort among some GOP staffers.

Palantir, co-founded by Peter Thiel, a key supporter of Vice President JD Vance, has positioned itself as a leader in data analytics, leveraging AI to process complex datasets for clients ranging from intelligence agencies to corporations. Its government contracts have sparked scrutiny before, given the sensitive nature of the data it handles. The current expansion amplifies these concerns, as the potential database could centralize information previously siloed across agencies, raising questions about oversight and misuse.

Despite the criticism, it remains uncertain whether opposition will coalesce into a significant challenge to the administration’s plans. Davidson’s push for legislative action faces hurdles, as the GOP has largely aligned with Trump’s agenda. However, the bipartisan nature of privacy concerns, coupled with Palantir’s high-profile role, could fuel further debate as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act deadline approaches.

The issue taps into broader tensions about balancing technological advancement with individual rights. Palantir’s tools, while powerful, amplify the government’s capacity to monitor citizens, a prospect that unsettles lawmakers across the spectrum. As Rounds noted, ensuring robust protections is a “fair question,” one that will likely shape the discourse around data privacy in the coming years.

