Will Broadcom’s Q2 Results and AI Boom Lift Shares to New Highs?

Broadcom (AVGO) shares rose 0.18% to $261.56, nearing a 52-week high of $265.43, as investors await Q2 earnings expected to show 52% EPS growth to $1.57 and 20% revenue growth to $14.96 billion.

The company’s AI segment, with Q1 revenue of $4.1 billion (up 77% year-over-year), is projected to reach $4.4 billion in Q2, driven by strong demand for networking solutions from hyperscalers.

Despite a 9% sequential decline in non-AI semiconductor revenue in Q1, broadband and server storage are expected to recover in Q2, while Broadcom’s consistent EPS beats and upbeat market sentiment fuel optimism.

Broadcom (AVGO) shares edged up 0.18% to $261.56 in the final hour of Thursday’s regular trading session, nearing an intraday high of $264.89 and approaching its 52-week peak of $265.43, as investor anticipation builds for the company’s Q2 earnings report after market close. The semiconductor giant, increasingly pivotal in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, is expected to deliver adjusted earnings per share of $1.57, a 52% year-over-year increase, with revenue projected to rise 20% to $14.96 billion, according to consensus estimates. The company’s conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET will also provide forward-looking revenue guidance, currently pegged at $14.90 billion for Q3, a critical metric given Broadcom’s consistent outperformance and growing AI-driven momentum.

The company’s AI segment has been a standout, with Q1 AI revenue reaching $4.1 billion, up 77% year-over-year, surpassing its own forecast of $3.8 billion due to robust demand for networking solutions from hyperscale clients. For Q2, Broadcom has guided AI revenue to $4.4 billion, reflecting a 44% year-over-year increase, fueled by hyperscalers’ aggressive investments in next-generation AI models requiring high-performance accelerators and larger data center clusters. This growth aligns with broader industry trends, as evidenced by Nvidia’s strong Q1 results last week, which have heightened expectations for Broadcom’s AI contributions. Non-AI semiconductor performance, however, has been mixed, with Q1 revenue of $4.1 billion declining 9% sequentially due to seasonal weakness in wireless. Meanwhile, the broadband segment, which bottomed in Q4 2024, posted double-digit sequential recovery in Q1 and is expected to maintain similar growth in Q2 as service providers and telecoms ramp up spending. Server storage, down single digits in Q1, is projected to rebound with high single-digit sequential growth in Q2.

Broadcom’s track record bolsters confidence, as it has not missed earnings per share targets in any quarter over the past five years, though top-line results have occasionally been less predictable. Total Q1 semiconductor revenue of $8.2 billion, up 11% year-over-year, underscores the company’s resilience despite uneven recovery in non-AI segments. The stock’s strong upward trajectory since early April reflects robust investor sentiment, driven by Broadcom’s strategic positioning in AI infrastructure and its ability to capitalize on the accelerating demand for AI-driven networking and computing solutions. As enterprises and hyperscalers continue to scale AI deployments, Broadcom’s high-performance chips and software solutions are well-positioned to capture market share. However, the market’s lofty expectations, amplified by recent sector momentum, place pressure on Broadcom to deliver not only strong Q2 results but also optimistic guidance to sustain its stock’s upward momentum. With AI increasingly defining the semiconductor landscape, Broadcom’s ability to exceed its $4.4 billion AI revenue target and provide bullish Q3 guidance will be pivotal in shaping investor perceptions and stock performance in the near term.

