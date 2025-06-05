Apple Hands Over iPhone Repair Business to Tata as Partnership Grows

Apple (AAPL) has partnered with Tata Group to handle iPhone and MacBook repairs in India, taking over from Wistron’s ICT unit, as reported by Reuters, signaling Tata’s growing role in Apple’s supply chain.

The partnership strengthens Apple’s manufacturing shift to India, where most iPhones sold in the U.S. during the June quarter will be produced, potentially enabling direct sales of refurbished devices.

Apple (AAPL) has deepened its strategic partnership with India’s Tata Group, entrusting the conglomerate with after-sales repairs for iPhones and MacBooks in the rapidly expanding Indian market, according to a Reuters report. This move underscores Tata’s growing prominence in Apple’s supply chain, as the U.S. tech giant shifts manufacturing away from China amid geopolitical tensions and potential U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. Tata, already assembling iPhones at three facilities in southern India, including one producing components, has taken over repair operations from Wistron’s Indian unit, ICT Service Management Solutions, at its Karnataka facility.

India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market, is witnessing a surge in iPhone demand, with Counterpoint Research reporting 11 million units sold last year, securing Apple a 7% market share—up from just 1% in 2020. This booming market presents a significant opportunity for repair services, which Tata is now positioned to capitalize on. The partnership reflects Apple’s confidence in Tata’s capabilities, with industry experts suggesting it could pave the way for Apple to sell refurbished devices directly in India, mirroring its U.S. strategy. Prabhu Ram from Cybermedia Research highlighted this potential, telling the publication that Tata’s expanding role could unlock new business avenues with the world’s most valuable smartphone company.

While Apple’s official service centers in India handle basic repairs, complex issues will now be directed to Tata’s Karnataka campus. Wistron’s ICT unit will continue servicing non-Apple clients, ensuring a smooth transition. Apple’s pivot to India aligns with CEO Tim Cook’s statement that the majority of iPhones sold in the U.S. during the June quarter will be manufactured in India, positioning the country as a key hub for both production and exports. This strategic shift not only mitigates risks from U.S.-China trade tensions but also leverages India’s growing consumer base and manufacturing ecosystem, with Tata as a critical partner in this transformation. Neither Apple, Wistron, nor Tata commented on the development.

