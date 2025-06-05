Switch 2 Frenzy: Shortages Hit as Nintendo Sets Special Store Hours

The Nintendo (NTDOY) Switch 2 launched with unprecedented demand, leading to widespread shortages in Japan and sellouts at U.S. retailers like Walmart, while the U.K. maintained better stock availability.

launched with unprecedented demand, leading to widespread shortages in Japan and sellouts at U.S. retailers like Walmart, while the U.K. maintained better stock availability. Analysts project strong sales, with estimates ranging from 14.4 million to 20 million units in the first year, surpassing Nintendo’s conservative forecast of 15 million units by March 2026.

Building on the original Switch’s 152 million units sold, the Switch 2’s innovative portable design and global enthusiasm position it to sustain Nintendo’s nearly five-fold stock rally since 2017.

CNBC reports that the launch of Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Switch 2 on Thursday marked a pivotal moment for the Japanese gaming giant, igniting a wave of consumer enthusiasm that underscores the company’s enduring influence in the gaming industry. With the original Switch having sold over 152 million units since its 2017 debut, ranking as Nintendo’s second-best-selling console behind the Nintendo DS, the Switch 2 arrives with lofty expectations. Its predecessor’s success, driven by a groundbreaking portable design that seamlessly blended home and mobile gaming, has set a high bar. The new console’s ability to allow players to transition effortlessly from TV to handheld mode with detachable controllers continues to define Nintendo’s innovative edge.

The fervor surrounding the Switch 2’s release has been palpable, with demand outstripping supply in key markets. In Japan, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa reported that 2.2 million people entered a lottery to secure a console on launch day, a figure that exceeded the company’s supply projections. This overwhelming interest has led to widespread shortages, with no walk-in purchases available without pre-orders—a situation analysts expect to persist for weeks or months. Serkan Toto, CEO of Kantan Games, noted that Japan’s demand for the Switch 2 may surpass that of any other market, reflecting the country’s deep affinity for Nintendo’s offerings. In China, online retailer JD.com recorded 400,000 reservations, though not all are guaranteed purchases. Meanwhile, U.S. retailers like Best Buy and Walmart adapted to the frenzy with midnight store openings and online order windows, though Walmart’s website quickly reported sellouts. In contrast, the U.K. market showed better availability, with Amazon, Currys, and Smyth’s maintaining stock for next-day delivery.

Analysts view the Switch 2’s launch as potentially the largest in console history. George Jijiashvili from Omdia described a “frenzy” of fans tracking stock at local stores or awaiting deliveries, attributing the excitement to pent-up demand. Despite the initial shortages, Jijiashvili expressed confidence in Nintendo’s preparedness, anticipating supply stabilization in the coming weeks. The company’s own forecast of 15 million units sold by March 2026 is seen as conservative, with Toto projecting 20 million units in the first year and Omdia estimating 14.4 million in 2025 alone—surpassing the original Switch’s debut performance.

Nintendo’s (NTDOY) stock has seen a remarkable rally, climbing nearly five-fold since the original Switch’s launch, and the Switch 2 is poised to sustain this momentum. The console’s success hinges on its ability to replicate the original’s universal appeal, which reshaped gaming by merging accessibility with innovation. As the industry evolves, with competitors increasingly focusing on cloud gaming and subscriptions, Nintendo’s emphasis on unique hardware experiences continues to resonate. The Switch 2’s strong pre-order numbers and global demand signal that Nintendo remains a formidable force, leveraging its legacy to drive both cultural and financial impact in the gaming landscape.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.