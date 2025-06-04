AST SpaceMobile Jumps on Buzz of Strategic Tie-Up with Jeff Bezos

Ast Spacemobile Inc. (ASTS) shares rose 13% to $28.48 on Wednesday, following a 4.3% gain, driven by speculation of a strategic partnership with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin or Amazon (AMZN) after an Instagram post by board member Adriana Cisneros.

Ast Spacemobile Inc. (ASTS) shares surged 13% to $28.48 on Wednesday, extending a 4.3% gain from the prior session, as investor enthusiasm was ignited by speculation of a potential strategic partnership with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin or Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), fueled by an Instagram post from AST board member Adriana Cisneros featuring herself, AST CEO Abel Avellan, and Bezos with the caption “Amazing things are happening at AST & Science + Blue Origin.” The post, highlighted by Scotiabank, followed a recent visit by Blue Origin management to AST’s Texas headquarters, prompting analysts to speculate about Bezos becoming an investor or a broader agreement involving Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket supporting AST’s Broadband 2 (BB2) satellite launches, potentially alongside commercial or equity deals. Scotiabank maintains an ‘Outperform’ rating on ASTS with a $45.40 price target, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth potential in the satellite-to-smartphone communication sector.

The market’s excitement underscores AST SpaceMobile’s position as a pioneer in building a space-based cellular broadband network, aiming to deliver direct-to-device connectivity globally, a mission that could be significantly enhanced by a partnership with Blue Origin’s advanced launch capabilities or Amazon’s vast technological and financial resources. Cisneros, AST’s first institutional investor and current board member, has amplified investor optimism with her social media post, suggesting transformative developments for the company. Such a collaboration could accelerate AST’s deployment of its satellite constellation, addressing the growing demand for seamless global connectivity. The rally in ASTS shares reflects investor belief in the company’s strategic direction and the potential for high-profile partnerships to bolster its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving space technology market.

