Applied Digital Stock Soars 30%, Reaches All-Time High

Applied Digital Corp. (APLD) shares soared 30% to $13.35, hitting an all-time high of $13.47, with an 80% gain since Monday’s announcement of two 15-year lease agreements with CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) to provide 250 megawatts for AI and HPC operations.

The deals, expected to generate $7 billion in revenue, highlight Applied Digital’s critical role in supplying advanced data center infrastructure to meet the growing demand for AI and high-performance computing.

Applied Digital Corp. (APLD) shares surged 30% to $13.35 in Wednesday trading, reaching an all-time high of $13.47, driven by an 80% rally since Monday’s announcement of two 15-year lease agreements with CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) to supply 250 megawatts of critical IT load for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) operations at its Ellendale, North Dakota data center campus. The Dallas-based company’s deals, projected to generate $7 billion in revenue over their term, highlight its strategic position in meeting the escalating demand for advanced digital infrastructure to support AI and HPC applications. Applied Digital’s expertise in designing and operating next-generation data centers has positioned it as a vital player in the AI ecosystem, where robust, scalable infrastructure is essential to power cutting-edge computational tasks.

The significant market response reflects investor optimism about Applied Digital’s ability to capitalize on the AI boom, as companies like CoreWeave, a specialized cloud services provider, increasingly rely on high-capacity data centers to deploy AI models and HPC systems. The $7 billion revenue projection underscores the long-term value of these contracts, which align with the broader industry trend of expanding AI infrastructure to meet growing computational needs. Applied Digital’s focus on next-generation facilities, optimized for energy efficiency and high-performance workloads, enhances its competitive edge in a market where demand for AI-driven computing power continues to outpace supply. The stock’s breakout to record highs signals strong market confidence in Applied Digital’s growth trajectory as a key enabler of AI and HPC innovation.

