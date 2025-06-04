Amazon Pumps $10 Billion into North Carolina’s AI Future

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced a $10 billion investment in North Carolina data centers to bolster its AI infrastructure, part of a $100 billion 2025 capital expenditure plan focused on AI to compete with Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOGL), and OpenAI.

The initiative will create 500 high-skilled jobs, including data center engineers and network specialists, while supporting thousands of local construction and supply chain roles in Richmond County, North Carolina.

The investment enhances Amazon Web Services’ capacity to meet rising demand for generative AI, positioning North Carolina as a key hub in the company’s AI strategy.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is intensifying its push into artificial intelligence with a $10 billion investment in new data centers in North Carolina, part of a broader $100 billion capital expenditure plan for 2025 that prioritizes AI infrastructure to compete with rivals like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Alphabet Inc.’s Google (GOOGL), and OpenAI. The North Carolina initiative, announced on Wednesday, is set to create 500 high-skilled jobs, including roles for data center engineers, network specialists, and security professionals, while also supporting thousands of local construction and supply chain positions. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy calls generative AI a “once-in-a-lifetime business opportunity”, emphasizing that Amazon’s AI investments will ultimately benefit both its business and shareholders. He highlights the company’s strategic push to expand cloud infrastructure through Amazon Web Services (AWS) to meet the growing demand for AI-driven computing power.

The investment positions North Carolina as a key hub in Amazon’s AI strategy, aligning with the state’s efforts to attract high-tech industries, as noted by Governor Josh Stein, who highlighted the economic boost and hundreds of well-paying jobs the project will bring to Richmond County. Amazon’s blog post emphasized that the data centers will enhance AWS’s capacity to support advanced cloud infrastructure critical for generative AI applications, a sector where competition is intensifying as tech giants race to innovate and capture market share. The $10 billion commitment reflects Amazon’s broader ambition to maintain leadership in cloud computing and AI, leveraging its AWS platform to power next-generation technologies. This move not only strengthens Amazon’s technological footprint but also delivers significant economic benefits to North Carolina, reinforcing the state’s role in the global tech ecosystem.

