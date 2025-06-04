Apple Downgraded: Needham Warns of AI Risks and Slower iPhone Upgrades

Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares fell $1.26 or 0.62% to $202.13 in premarket trading, reflecting ongoing concerns about its growth and AI competitiveness, with the stock down nearly 19% year-to-date.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares slipped $1.26 or 0.62% to $202.13 in premarket trading on Wednesday, signaling continued challenges for the iPhone maker as Wall Street grapples with concerns over its growth trajectory and competitive positioning in artificial intelligence, according to a Bloomberg report. The stock has been under pressure in 2025, down nearly 19% year-to-date as of its last close, making it the weakest performer among the Magnificent Seven tech giants. This decline is driven by a combination of political uncertainties, particularly Apple’s vulnerability to tariffs due to its global manufacturing footprint, and its struggles to keep pace in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Needham’s downgrade of Apple to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy,’ led by analyst Laura Martin, underscores mounting skepticism about the company’s near-term prospects. Martin highlighted risks such as intensifying competition, lackluster growth trends, and a valuation that appears stretched across multiple metrics. She noted that for Apple’s stock to regain momentum, it would require a significant catalyst like an iPhone replacement cycle, which she does not anticipate within the next 12 months. Additionally, Martin pointed to the transformative potential of generative AI, an area where Apple has lagged, as a threat to iOS devices due to emerging hardware form factors driven by AI innovations.

The broader analyst community has also cooled on Apple, with fewer than 60% of those tracked by Bloomberg recommending a ‘Buy,’ a stark contrast to peers like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), and Meta Platforms Inc. (META), which boast ‘Buy’ ratios near or above 90%. The report notes that this year alone, firms including Jefferies, Rosenblatt Securities, Oppenheimer, MoffettNathanson, Loop Capital, Aletheia Capital, and DBS Bank have downgraded Apple, reflecting a growing consensus that the company faces structural challenges. The recent acquisition of io, a startup co-founded by former Apple design icon Jony Ive, by OpenAI further highlights the competitive pressures in AI, where Apple has yet to establish a dominant presence.

Compounding these concerns, Counterpoint Research slashed its 2025 shipment growth forecast for Apple to 2.5% year-on-year, down from a prior estimate of 4%, citing uncertainty over U.S. tariff policies. This downgrade aligns with broader headwinds for the smartphone industry, as Apple and its peers navigate a complex global trade environment. With its stock underperforming and analyst sentiment waning, Apple’s ability to innovate in AI and mitigate tariff-related risks will be critical to reversing its 2025 slide, as reported by Bloomberg.

