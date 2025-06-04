Futures Hold Steady as S&P 500 Marks Back-to-Back Gains

U.S. stock futures remained stable, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures up 58 points (0.14%) to 42,656.00, S&P 500 futures up 11 points (0.18%) to 5,991.50, and Nasdaq 100 futures up 30 points (0.14%) to 21,735.75, reflecting Wall Street’s resilience despite President Trump’s doubled tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%.

Individual stock movements were mixed, with CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) dropping over 7% to $453.71 on weak revenue guidance, while Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) rose nearly 6% to $18.72 and Guidewire Software (GWRE) surged 11.15% to $242.50 on upbeat outlooks.

Investor confidence was bolstered by a strong JOLTS report and a tech-driven rally, with NVIDIA (NVDA) gaining nearly 3% to reclaim the title of the world’s most valuable company at a $3.45 trillion market cap, as markets await ADP employment data and the May jobs report.

U.S. stock futures held steady on Wednesday, reflecting Wall Street’s resilience in the face of heightened tariff concerns following President Trump’s decision to double duties on steel and aluminum imports from 25% to 50%, effective Tuesday evening. The United Kingdom emerged as the sole trading partner exempt from this escalation, which comes amid strained relations with major economies like China and the European Union. Despite Trump’s social media remarks labeling Chinese President Xi as “extremely hard to make a deal with,” investors appeared to view the tariff hikes as a strategic maneuver rather than an immediate economic threat. This sentiment was bolstered by a recent market rally, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) climbing 214 points or 0.5%, the S&P 500 (SPX) advancing 0.58%, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) gaining 0.81% on Tuesday, driven by strength in technology stocks.

Futures markets reflected cautious optimism, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rising 58 points or 0.14% to 42,656.00, S&P 500 futures increasing 11 points or 0.18% to 5,991.50, and Nasdaq 100 futures adding 30 points or 0.14% to 21,735.75. The tech sector’s influence remained evident, particularly after NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) surged nearly 3% on Tuesday, reclaiming its position as the world’s most valuable public company with a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, overtaking Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). This momentum in tech helped fuel back-to-back gains for major indices, signaling investor confidence that stocks may have weathered initial tariff-related fears.

In commodities, gold prices edged higher by $7.00 or 0.21% to $3,382.60 per ounce, while crude oil rose $0.15 or 0.24% to $63.55 per barrel, reflecting modest demand expectations despite trade uncertainties. Market volatility eased slightly, with the VIX declining 0.17 or 0.96% to 17.52. Treasury yields showed minimal movement, with the 30-year Treasury yield dipping 0.012 or 0.24% to 4.9830 and the 10-year yield falling 0.004 or 0.089% to 4.4600, suggesting a stable bond market amid the trade noise.

Individual stock performances painted a mixed picture in extended trading. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) saw its shares tumble over 7% to $453.71 after issuing weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter, underscoring challenges in the cybersecurity sector despite robust demand for digital infrastructure. Conversely, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) gained nearly 6% to $18.72 in premarket trading, buoyed by an optimistic outlook for the quarter and confidence in its artificial intelligence pipeline, which continues to attract investor interest. Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) outperformed with an 11.15% surge to $242.50, driven by an upward revision to its full-year outlook following strong quarterly results, highlighting resilience in the insurance software space.

The broader market’s ability to shrug off tariff risks stems partly from a series of policy reversals by President Trump, which have led traders to interpret high tariffs as a negotiating tactic rather than a fixed policy stance. However, the fragile U.S.-China trade truce, strained by disputes over chip exports, rare earth supplies, Taiwan, and visa policies, remains a critical concern. Tuesday’s upbeat JOLTS job openings report provided a counterbalance, reinforcing optimism about the U.S. economy’s capacity to absorb trade-related disruptions. Investors now await the ADP employment data release on Wednesday and the pivotal May jobs report on Friday, which will offer further clarity on labor market strength and its ability to withstand external pressures.

As global trade tensions simmer, Wall Street’s focus remains on economic fundamentals and corporate performance. The combination of steady futures, selective stock gains, and stable commodity and bond markets suggests a cautious but forward-looking market, navigating the complexities of trade policy while capitalizing on domestic economic resilience.

