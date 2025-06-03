Microsoft Slashes Hundreds of Jobs After May Layoffs

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) cut over 300 jobs across various roles, including software engineers and product managers, following a 6,000-job reduction last month, as part of cost-cutting efforts amid heavy AI investments.

The tech industry’s AI boom is driving workforce changes, with Microsoft and peers like Meta Platforms Inc. (META) using AI tools to enhance software development efficiency, reducing the need for certain positions.

With a workforce of about 228,000 as of June 2024, 55% U.S.-based, Microsoft is restructuring to prioritize AI-focused roles while navigating a competitive and dynamic tech market.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has implemented another round of layoffs, eliminating more than 300 positions across roles such as software engineers, marketers, product managers, lawyers, and research scientists, as reported by Bloomberg. This follows a significant reduction of 6,000 jobs last month, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations in a competitive tech landscape. A Microsoft spokesperson told the publication that these organizational changes are designed to position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace, particularly as it navigates the demands of the artificial intelligence boom.

The tech industry’s focus on AI has profoundly impacted labor dynamics, with companies like Microsoft prioritizing AI-focused roles and leveraging AI tools to enhance efficiency. For instance, Microsoft and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) have highlighted AI-assisted coding tools that accelerate software development, reducing the need for certain positions. Similarly, Salesforce Inc. (CRM) recently noted that its internal AI adoption has allowed it to hire fewer workers, a trend mirrored across the sector. Microsoft’s workforce, which stood at approximately 228,000 full-time employees as of June 2024, with 55% based in the U.S., has seen significant restructuring, with software engineers bearing the brunt of prior cuts.

These layoffs underscore the delicate balance Microsoft is striking between cost optimization and substantial investments in AI infrastructure. The company’s strategic pivot toward AI-driven innovation aims to maintain its competitive edge in cloud computing and enterprise software, where it faces intense competition from peers like Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL). While the job cuts reflect short-term cost-saving measures, they also highlight the broader industry shift toward automation and specialized AI talent, reshaping workforce priorities. Microsoft’s ability to integrate AI efficiencies while sustaining innovation will be critical to its long-term growth in an increasingly AI-centric tech ecosystem.

