Hims & Hers Rallies After Key European Acquisition

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) shares rose nearly 5% to $59.36 in early trading after announcing the acquisition of ZAVA, expanding its digital health services into the UK, Germany, France, and Ireland.

ZAVA’s platform, serving 1.3 million customers with 2.3 million consultations in 2024, will help Hims & Hers deliver personalized care in dermatology, weight loss, sexual health, and mental health.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) is taking a bold step into the global healthcare market, with its stock climbing nearly 5% to $59.36 in early trading on Tuesday, driven by the acquisition of ZAVA, a major digital health platform in Europe. This move expands Hims & Hers’ operations into the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Ireland, with plans to enter more European markets in the near future. By integrating ZAVA’s established platform, which served 1.3 million active customers and provided 2.3 million consultations in 2024, Hims & Hers aims to bring its personalized healthcare model – already successful in the U.S. – to millions more people worldwide.

The acquisition positions Hims & Hers to become a leading player in the global digital health space by combining ZAVA’s strong European operations and medical expertise with Hims & Hers’ trusted brand and innovative approach. The company will offer tailored healthcare services in areas like dermatology, weight loss, sexual health, and mental health, ensuring a localized experience with access to British, German, and French healthcare providers in their native languages. Andrew Dudum, founder and CEO of Hims & Hers, emphasized the universal need for simpler, more personalized healthcare, noting that this expansion will help people in diverse European communities – whether in rural towns or bustling cities – access high-quality care for conditions like obesity and depression.

Hims & Hers expects this deal to start contributing positively to its financials by 2026, signaling confidence in the long-term growth potential of its international strategy. The company will roll out its branded presence across these European markets in the coming quarters, building on ZAVA’s technology and customer base to deliver seamless digital health experiences. This acquisition not only strengthens Hims & Hers’ global footprint but also aligns with the growing demand for accessible, technology-driven healthcare solutions, positioning the company to meet the needs of a broader, more diverse population.

