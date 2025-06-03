Broadcom Unveils ‘Breakthrough’ Switch to Revolutionize AI Data Centers

Broadcom (AVGO) shares increased by 1.32% or $3.28 to $251.99 in early trading after launching the Tomahawk 6 switch series, which offers 102.4 Terabits per second of data capacity—twice that of any other Ethernet switch.

The Tomahawk 6 supports over one million AI accelerators with energy-efficient features and flexible connections like 100G/200G SerDes, making it ideal for large AI networks used by big tech companies.

Industry experts and Broadcom’s leadership highlight the switch’s role in overcoming AI network challenges, providing a fast, open solution that’s set to transform AI infrastructure deployment.

Broadcom (AVGO) saw a 1.32% increase in its stock price, rising $3.28 to $251.99 in early trading on Tuesday. The boost comes after the company launched its new Tomahawk 6 switch series, which is expected to strengthen its position in high-performance networking. This new technology is a game-changer because it can handle 102.4 Terabits per second of data, which is like being able to move twice as much information as any other Ethernet switch out there right now. In simple terms, it’s a super-fast piece of equipment that helps computers talk to each other more efficiently, especially for big artificial intelligence projects that need to process tons of data quickly.

The Tomahawk 6 is built to meet the expanding demands of AI networks, which function as vast clusters of computers collaborating to process complex tasks efficiently. It can connect over one million AI accelerators, which are special chips that speed up AI work, and it does this while using less energy and offering flexible connection options like 100G/200G SerDes and co-packaged optics. This flexibility makes it easier for big tech companies, often called hyperscalers, to build and expand their AI systems without getting stuck with limited or outdated technology. Kunjan Sobhani from Bloomberg Intelligence pointed out that as AI systems grow from just a few to thousands of accelerators, the network becomes a big challenge, and Tomahawk 6 helps by providing a fast, open solution that doesn’t tie companies to one specific setup.

Ram Velaga, a senior leader at Broadcom, called the Tomahawk 6 a breakthrough, not just an improvement, because it combines the best speed, energy savings, and smart features into one platform, making it perfect for both growing and expanding AI networks. He also mentioned that customers and partners are incredibly excited about it, and it’s expected to make a big impact on how large AI systems are set up. With its ability to handle massive amounts of data and support the next wave of AI technology, the Tomahawk 6 positions Broadcom as a key player in helping tech companies keep up with the fast-paced demands of artificial intelligence.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.